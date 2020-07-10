Drive-thru free food access today in Grass Valley
United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) are encouraging those who care for Nevada County’s children and seniors or provide essential services, to utilize Food Access Saturday on the second Saturday of each month. Open to anyone in need, distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Since the program began, over 8,000 bags of food have been given out to 3,580 individuals. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.
