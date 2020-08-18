Drive-thru food distributions for those in need
Due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19, The Food Bank of Nevada County will be holding drive-thru distributions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborn Hill Rd. in Grass Valley. There will also be a distribution from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 8 at Oak Tree School 18847 Oak Tree Rd. in North San Juan. Pre-bagged shelf stable foods will be available. The Food Bank is in communication with local health officials on COVID-19 and identifying opportunities to keep the community safe. To prevent the spread of illnesses, they are making changes to how we distribute food. As they continue to monitor the situation, food distribution may be modified week to week. Future changes will be updated every Friday for the upcoming week on the food bank’s website at https://foodbankofnc.org, their Facebook page, by calling 211, or the office directly at 530-272-3796. Families and individuals who are in immediate need of food can also call 2-1-1 for more information.
