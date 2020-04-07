Drive-thru food access

Mondae Hott, a United Way board member, helps with a previous food distribution. Food for those in need will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. Volunteers will be on hand with a drive-thru distribution.

Photo courtesy of United Way of Nevada County

Due to the coronavirus, United Way and the Interfaith Food Ministry have implemented a safe way to distribute food to those who need it. They will be asking people to drive up instead of being indoors in large groups. Volunteers will be monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary precautions to help make sure that food and products remains safe, and that distributions and volunteer activities can continue.

The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org. The Second Saturday program was formed nearly three years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the work week. The program has grown to encompass a larger population; welcoming others to the table, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. Since the program began, over 7,300 bags of food — including fresh fruit and produce— have been given out to more than 3,300 individuals.

United Way of Nevada County’s mission is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity.