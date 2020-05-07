‘Drive-thru’ food access this Saturday in Grass Valley

Dr. Jeff Rosenburg recently volunteered for food distribution at a Food Access Saturday prior to new practices implemented as a result of COVID-19.

Submitted by Donna Cobb

During these unprecedented times, many individuals in Nevada County are struggling to get food on the table. United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) distribute nutritious supplemental groceries on the second Saturday of each month and have implemented a safe way to distribute food to those who need it. Rather than coming indoors, as in the past, those in need of food are asked to drive up to pick up food and remain in their cars. On-site staff will be monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary precautions to help make sure that food and product remain safe, and that distributions and volunteer activities can continue.

The Saturday program was formed three years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on their table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the work week. The program has grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to other local food distribution sites. Since the program began, over 7,600 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given out to over 3,440 individuals. The distributions take place between 10 a.m. and noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley. For more information, call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.