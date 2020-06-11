Drive-thru Food Access Saturday in Grass Valley
During these unprecedented times, many individuals in Nevada County are struggling to get food on the table. Due to COVID-19, United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) have implemented a safe, drive-thru distribution for Food Access Saturday. They will be monitoring the situation closely and taking necessary precautions to ensure that everyone remains safe. The need for food has grown exponentially during the pandemic, making this program even more critical.
United Way and IFM envision a community where individuals do not have to choose between buying food and paying for basic needs. The Food Access Saturday program was formed three years ago for working individuals who need help putting food on the table, but are unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the work week. Nutritious supplemental food is distributed on the second Saturday of each month. The program has grown to encompass a larger population; welcoming others to the table, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to other local food distributions. Since the program began, nearly 8,000 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been given out to over 3,520 individuals.
United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Interfaith Food Ministry works to reduce food insecurity in Western Nevada County. They feed the hungry, helping to sustain good health and human dignity. The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley on the second Saturday of each month. For more information, contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.
