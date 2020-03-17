Drive-through COVID-19 testing now at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will begin drive-through Covid-19 testing from 3 to 6 p.m. today and Wednesday (3/17 and 3/18).

If you are symptomatic and meet criteria for testing, Nevada County residents should call their primary care doctor. If the doctor agrees that an individual needs to be tested, the doctor can fax an order to the hospital.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital will call the patient to set up an appointment drive-through time. Please do not attempt to go to the testing drive-through without a previously set-up appointment.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital