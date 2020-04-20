Drinks to-go: Local establishments embracing curbside carry-out (PHOTO GALLERY)

Szabo Vineyards’ Alex Szabo recently celebrated his ninth anniversary of being a local vintner and downtown Nevada City business owner, having opened the doors to his tasting room at 316 Broad St. on April 15, 2011.

Almost a decade later, while Szabo’s doors are still open, he never imagined doing business out of his front window the way he is now.

“We took it for granted,” Szabo said after serving a pair of customers Saturday from his storefront. “It’s sad to see Nevada City like this.”

Szabo, like many shop owners, is doing what he can to keep business open and viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second weekend in a row, Szabo has offered curbside pickups of wine and cheese for his wine club members that order online.

“I’m really appreciative of the support from the wine club people,” Szabo said.

Across the street from Szabo Vineyards, a line of people could be seen forming in front of the Golden Era Lounge, now offering to-go orders Thursday through Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Many folks wore nose and mouth coverings and kept physically distant from one another while waiting in line to place their orders.

“This is the only thing we don’t want to change,” Christina Dahro said, after her order was brought to the sidewalk by Golden Era bartenders. “Old school to-go.”

