Draft Horse Classic canceled

From a press release:

Due to event attendance restrictions in the recently amended Nevada County public health order, the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors voted Monday evening at a special board meeting to cancel the 2021 Draft Horse Classic.

The classic was scheduled to have run Sept. 16-19.

The board made the decision to cancel the event after carefully reviewing the amended order, which prohibits indoor and outdoor gatherings or events where 2,500 or more people will be in attendance, until further notice. The amended order became effective on Aug. 27.

“The Draft Horse Classic is a popular event that draws more than 15,000 people over four days,” said Andrew Trygg, board president of California’s 17th District Agricultural Association, in a press release. “There is no practical way for us to limit attendance to the levels allowed and still maintain the quality and integrity of the show.”





This is the second year in a row that the Draft Horse Classic has been canceled as a result of governmental restrictions on events associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are bitterly disappointed to be canceling again this year,” said Patrick Eidman, CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. “We were fully prepared to put on a great show, but that simply isn’t possible this year in light of the new restrictions. I know this news will be upsetting to our exhibitors, attendees, artists, vendors, and concessionaires who depend on events like the classic. That said, we look forward with hope and optimism to welcoming everyone back for the 2022 Draft Horse Classic.”

For information about the Draft Horse Classic and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, visit nevadacountyfair.com .

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds