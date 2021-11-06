Dr. Brian Evans to leave Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

Dignity Health announced Friday a series of executive leadership changes for its Greater Sacramento Market.

The following announcements are effective November 25, 2021:

Dr. Brian Evans, President and CEO of Mercy Hospital of Folsom (MHF) and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) will become President and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in addition to his current role as President and CEO of MHF. To accommodate this new appointment, he will be resigning as President and CEO of SNMH. Dr. Evans began leading SNMH in December 2018 and added leadership responsibilities for MHF earlier this year.

Dr. Gregory Eberhart,, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy San Juan Medical Center, will serve as Interim President and CEO at SNMH. Dr. Eberhart is a board-certified cardiologist and has experience as an Interim Chief Physician Executive for Dignity Health Greater Sacramento Market. He also worked in service line management/development while at Catholic Health Initiatives Franciscan Health. As a former Commander in the U.S. Navy, he was also honored to serve in a number of leadership roles on the hospital ship USNS Mercy.

Gena Bravo,Chief Operations Officer and Chief Nurse Executive at Woodland Memorial Hospital will serve as Interim President and CEO. Prior to her current roles, Gena served as a longtime nursing leader at Mercy General Hospital. She was responsible for the facility’s financial and operational areas of nursing care, quality management, regulatory affairs, and patient experience.





With strong leadership in new and existing roles, Dignity Health will continue to focus on delivering on its mission to provide high-quality care for all and further expanding its footprint in the Sacramento region.

Source: Dignity Health