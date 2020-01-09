Dozens of people participate in anti-war protest in Glenbrook Basin

A group of protesters from an array of different affiliations gathered on the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road Thursday afternoon to speak out against the potential for war between the United States and Iran.

The demonstration was part of a greater string of protests that occurred in cities around the country Thursday. Recent tensions with Iran began escalating when a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian military official, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in addition to four others in Baghdad, Iraq one week ago. In retaliation, Iran fired over two dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases in Iraq.

The two countries have more recently shown signs of backing away from a possible war, according to the Washington Post, but protesters in the Glenbrook Basin Thursday said they wanted to be sure that no more fighting erupted.

“I don’t want us to get into another war,” said Dee Hayward, adding that the Trump Administration is too volatile to trust. “I can’t take (the president) at his word.”

Joyce Banzhaf said the U.S. should be prioritizing the fight against climate change over that against other countries.

“We need peace,” she said. “We need diplomacy.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.