Downtown streetscape, stress release dogs, up for review in Grass Valley

A stress release dog program, cleanup of mine-scarred and/or contaminated land, downtown’s streetscape improvements and a presentation of the automatic license plate reader program by Grass Valley Police Department, are some of the items on tap for Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled Grass Valley City Council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at 125 E. Main Street in Grass Valley.

During the meeting, council members will consider a Memorandum of Understanding between 4 Paws 2 Freedom and the City of Grass Valley.

4 Paws to Freedom offers course to people who work in high stress environments to train Facility Dogs that would be placed in fire stations, police stations, schools, and courthouses to reduce traumatic injury, reduce suicide, and encourage the release of anxiety. According to officials, the agreement would authorize the City Attorney to prepare an agreement where the city would split costs with the handler.

A recommendation for the Council to approve an agreement with Geocon Consultants to “conduct assessments of contaminated mine-scarred lands and those lands with other contamination (leaking underground tanks or other petroleum based contamination),” will be considered as well, according to city staff reports.

The city received grants of $500,000 that were awarded in June 2022. Past grants have been used to determine if land is contaminated and can be used, or if a cleanup is needed before re-development. City staff is recommending that the Council approve the contract with Geocon Consultants for $300,000.

Council members are expected to receive an update on the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project that will include a recommendation for the Council to authorize and contract $122,450 for custom planters and added labor to “expedite construction time.”

“The water line replacement work on Mill Street has now been completed,” according to staff reports. “Bollard sleeves and concrete borders at both ends of Mill Street have been installed and construction of the parklets on Main Street is scheduled to be completed at the end of this month. The temporary concrete barriers in place at all of these locations will then be removed for the winter holiday festivities.”

According to the staff report, the schedule can be expedited by up to two weeks per phase by working double shifts, thus accounting for part of the added costs.

Council will also receive an update from the Grass Valley Police Department, and their use of 18 automatic license plate reading devices placed at key locations around town.

Regular Meetings of Grass Valley City Council are scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.

