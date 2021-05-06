 Downtown Grass Valley Farmers Market returns | TheUnion.com
Downtown Grass Valley Farmers Market returns

Elias Funez
  

Kao and Maung Saechao of Yoon Chao’s Farm of Marysville set out fresh strawberries as they ready for the first Downtown Grass Valley Farmers Market of the season. The downtown market will continue Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through June 17 before transitioning into the full Thursday Night Market which will take place June 24 through July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Cherries by the basket can be had from Ponce Family Farms, which make their way up to Grass Valley from Delhi to provide fresh fruit and produce to the region. Sweet apricots, oranges, granny smith apples, and peaches all can be found at the Ponce Farms booth.
Photo: Elias Funez
Red sweet onions and fresh garlic from Yoon Chao’s glisten in the setting sun in downtown Grass Valley during Thursday evening’s downtown farmers market. Known for their berries, Yoon Chao’s Farm also provides fresh vegetables.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sweet apricots from Ponce Family Farms are now in season and can be found at the Downtown Grass Valley Farmers Market.
Photo: Elias Funez

