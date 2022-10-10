Downtown benches, planters up for review in Grass Valley

Metal tree grates such as the ones shown in this City of Grass Valley provided image, will be presented to the City Council for design approval for downtown Grass Valley’s Mill Street Mall, during tonight’s meeting.

Photo: Courtesy City of Grass Valley

The City of Grass Valley will review options for benches, planters, and tree grates for downtown Grass Valley’s Mill Street Mall during tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council.

During the Sept. 27 council meeting, City Staff gave updates on the project to the council and presented them with options regarding benches and planters.

Some members of the downtown business community were unhappy with the plans that showed additional downtown seating options, while others welcomed it.

According to the staff report, these elements of the design were not finalized during the previous meeting on the matter and the discussion regarding the benches and planters will be brought back to the council.

Councilmembers will be asked to take into consideration the potential cost savings measure of stand-alone planters and street furniture benches or more signature structures.

“The main discussion for the planters with seating relates to the desire to possibility create four – signature planters with benches versus just rock planters with stand-alone benches,” the staff report states.

The other design element the council will take into consideration involves the metal tree grates that will be placed around the trunks of the downtown street trees.

“New grates are needed to provide openings for the lighting, to up light the street trees,” the report states, including that three different options will be presented to the council.

The Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project is funded in the 2022/2023 fiscal year CIP budget with a combination of Measure E funds, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding, Water Rate Funds, Local Transportation Funds and General Funds.