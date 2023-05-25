For the better part of the last several decades Nevada City has welcomed the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Classic each Father’s Day. A tradition as established as Summer Nights or Victorian Christmas, the bike race has in recent years suffered a decline in attendance and has now been canceled officially for 2023.
Event organizer and former Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser was racing bicycles long before he moved to the foothills.
“Long story short, this race was the biggest thing in town back from the ‘60s on when Charlie Allert started it because it was so unique,” Strawser said. “It was something very unique not just locally on the west coast, but nationally. Back in the day it was one of the biggest things in the nation because all the top pros in the U.S. came here; they had to because of its prestige and the points that it gave toward national championships.”
Indeed on race days of the past the city could count on dozens of thousands of spectators enjoying the race as well as the warm weather and jovial vibe.
“Over all these years, eventually it got watered down a little bit because all of the top male and female racers now are in Europe,” explained Strawser. “We didn’t have Americans racing in Europe back then; just Greg LeMond. Just a few people here and there dabbled a little in Europe but in the U.S., this was one of the top three or four races. So it was a destination race.”
Strawser added that the sport of bicycle racing has changed, as has the dynamic of racing events. Eventually the Tour of Nevada City was unable to draw in the top athletes of the sport, mainly because the Tour De France took over many of the racers’ time. Additionally, in order to hold the race, course conditions must be of the utmost integrity with no chances of rain. The course must be dry and ideally the weather perfect.
“We are still one of the only races in the country that is held in a downtown venue,” said Strawser. “That’s extremely rare. It’s the setting and the background that has kept us going even as the crowds went from 20,000 to 10,000. We had rebuilt the momentum back in 2009, ‘10, ‘11 when we brought (Lance) Armstrong in. We got him out here and the Google headcount thing said we had about 30,000 people in town.”
Strawser took over the Classic around 2000, when he became known within Chamber of Commerce offices as “the bike guy.” Up until last year, he owned the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop, a business he took over as he was coming out of his racing career. The shop, he said, was an attempt at having a real “day job” while still incorporating his passion for cycling.
“So what hit us hard is 2019 was our last race,” he said. “In 2020 I went on vacation in February and left (Los Angeles Airport) two days before COVID hit. I didn’t even know because I was in the Cook Islands for two weeks. There’s zero TV. And two weeks later I got off the plane and LAX was shut down. It was like a ghost town. We came back in the middle of the first spike of what became COVID and within a month were told there was no way an event like ours was going to happen.”
The challenges of keeping people socially distanced proved too much. The pandemic continued and Strawser and other organizers were confident 2021 would be their year. Much to their disappointment, this was not to be so.
“At the time…we could see the writing on the wall so we thought we would do September (instead). And sure enough it drug on, and then the State Athletic Commission said no to us because they deal with public events that are outside.
“We thought 2022 was for sure going to happen and then it kept dragging on. And then 2022 didn’t happen because COVID started to wane, and the entire race course was torn up for construction. So Commercial Street was just piles of dirt. Our course was ripped apart and there was no way we could gamble it would be done in time.”
Jump ahead to 2023, when Strawser was sure they could pull off the event once again.
However, Strawser said, “We lost six months of our planning because we were still stuck in COVID. We were held off. Two of our big sponsors pulled out because they had taken financial hits during COVID so they just froze everything. We had to scramble to get new money. We didn’t get to really start planning this until February and then we didn’t get permission 100 percent. The Chamber is not really doing this the way they used to but they said they would support it.
“All of a sudden it was February/March and then it took a month to get on the agenda with the city council. Before we know it, we’re in March and everyone said yes we are going to make it happen. We had a mountain bike event that was supposed to happen the same weekend because you have to piggy-back because we want crowds in town. Then the mountain bike event got shut down by the Forest Service so we had to move it to a different date. “
Race organizers were still moving full steam ahead until about a week ago when it was discovered that two of their biggest sponsors—who Strawser declined to name—had been operating all of its capital in Silicon Valley Bank, the institution that has been widely publicized for its famous collapse in March of this year.
Despite a run of bad luck the past few years Strawser said the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Classic is by no means over.
“The financial rug got pulled out from under us,” he said. “The city and Stuart (Baker, Executive Director of Nevada City Chamber of Commerce) were already stressing because we were down to three or four weeks and we still didn’t have our (insurance) tickets in hand yet because they still weren’t paid for and we were waiting on that money to pay for everything. It was just a snowball.
“Unless we are told ‘no’ by somebody, everybody seems more supportive now than they ever were. People don’t realize what they’ve lost until something goes away and then they realize how important it is.”