Doughnut hole challenge raises money in place of Blue Marble Jubilee

Three Nevada County law enforcement departments went head to head Thursday for a challenge of the doughnut kind, helping students of Grass Valley Charter School by offsetting the cost of the canceled Blue Marble Jubilee.

By Thursday morning, the fundraiser had raised $11,355 through a GoFundMe.com account established by the Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, and Nevada County Sheriffs Office.

With one caveat

Representatives of each department would have to eat one doughnut hole for each $100 raised, meaning each of the three departments would have to consume 113 doughnut holes each.

“If that’s the case, we’ll have to bring in backup from our patrol staff,” Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a video posted to the GoFundMe.com page.

“I’ll tell you what’s not a conspiracy,” Nevada City Chief of Police Chad Ellis said in the video. “The fact that I like doughnuts.”

Grass Valley Chief of Police Alex Gammelgard sat alongside Ellis and Moon for the beginning of the event before allowing members of their staff and area firefighters to join in the challenge.

Grass Valley Charter students lined up eagerly to cheer on the law enforcement personnel, chanting the words, “Eat! Eat! Eat!”

While it wasn’t officially a race, the Nevada City Police Department finished their 113 doughnut holes first.

The Blue Marble Jubilee, originally scheduled for mid May, was canceled due to online conspiracy theorists misinterpreting a tweet by James Comey.

Donations can still be made to the Grass Valley Charter School Foundation through https://www.gofundme.com/grass-valley-charter-school-foundation.