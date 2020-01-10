Doug Fleming announces run for Nevada City Council

Doug Fleming is honored to announce his candidacy for the Nevada City Council in the March 3 election.

Fleming and his wife Marley moved to Nevada City seven years ago and have a son who has attended Deer Creek School since kindergarten.

“When Max was born, we left the big city to find the right community and environment to raise our dear little boy,” Fleming said. “We are delighted to have found it right here in Nevada City. We love the energy, people and compassion we’ve found. People here are actively trying to help others and truly care about their community. You can’t help but want to get involved!”

Fleming currently serves as chairman of the Nevada County Adult and Family Services Commission, is an active member of the Miner’s Foundry and Cultural Center Board of Directors, and is president of the Food Bank of Nevada County Board of Directors. He also helps out as a parent volunteer at Deer Creek School.

Fleming enjoys serving as one of the Famous Marching Presidents, appearing as President Barack Obama with this local group that celebrates the United States Constitution in Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade and at other public events.

Fleming earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College and a Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University School of Law. He and his wife Marley own a local consulting firm, MD&M Consulting, which focuses on grant writing, strategic planning and organizational development. They have successfully helped Nevada County government agencies and nonprofits secure more than $4 million in grant funds over the last year to provide services and support to our community.

“My main goal is to protect what makes Nevada City great by preserving and supporting our: quality residential neighborhoods; rich, historic, small town charm; and successful local businesses in order to support the needs of our entire community, including seniors, families and those struggling in the margins of society,” Fleming said.