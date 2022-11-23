Double the donations: Hospitality House program made possible now through Dec. 14

Briana Underwood and her fiancé Chance Johnson are just one family with two children who never expected to need the help of Hospitality House. Underwood and Johnson are an example of those that turned their lives around are now housed through the help of Hospitality House.

A donation by a pair of anonymous families this holiday season, is allowing Hospitality House the ability to amplify the impact of all donations made now through Dec. 14, by doubling any donation made.

Hospitality House is Nevada County’s leading homeless shelter services provider and has offered to match, dollar for dollar, up to $30,000. A $10 donation will automatically become $20, providing 20 hot and healthy meals for those in need.

“In our last fiscal year, Hospitality House served 718 unique local individuals, an increase in 15 percent over our previous year,” said Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. “As more community members find themselves in need of shelter, food and housing resources, this is an opportunity to potentially help twice as many people.”

Briana Underwood and her fiancé Chance Johnson are just one family with two children who never expected to need the help of Hospitality House. Underwood’s past includes growing up with an absentee mother who struggled with addiction, aging out of the foster system, domestic violence, and subsequent substance abuse.

“I wanted to just numb my pain away,” explained Underwood through tears.

Johnson too had a hard time after his dad left him at 7 years old; he felt alone growing up. After his military service, he learned his best friend had been killed in Afghanistan and his life fell apart and drugs took over.

“I thought my family hated me,” said Johnson. “And I couldn’t blame them. I hated myself for it.”

After hitting rock bottom, they accepted help to start over. They moved into separate transitional housing units and after two years of sobriety and successful treatment, Hospitality House met the family in early 2021 to help establish a plan for housing permanency that would bring the family back together under one roof. Underwood and Johnson gained employment and by spring, they moved into their new three-bedroom home in Penn Valley. The Adult Re-Entry Grant Program at Hospitality House, which aids people with minor criminal pasts, helped cover their security deposit and their first and second month of rent to give them good footing to stand on. The Homeless Veterans Housing Program at Hospitality House also helped repair Johnson’s broken-down truck to make it easier to get to/from work.

“I’m so happy our kids have a roof over their heads and we’re together,” said Johnson. “It was very hard to be a part for so long.”

Today, the family remains stable, housed, and happy. They continue to receive ongoing case management services and Underwood is also going to school to become a drug and alcohol counselor to help others like her learn their self-worth and get back on their feet.

Underwood and Johnson are just one example of a family who needed help, but countless local families and individuals remain on the streets, in motels, or in our shelter, Utah’s Place, desperate for help and housing solutions. Thankfully, a $100 donation made now will be doubled to $200, covering the cost of aid for multiple people in need.

To participate in this limited-time matching opportunity and help more people experiencing homelessness, donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations in any amount will be doubled through Dec.14.

Learn more about Hospitality House and this limited-time matching opportunity at hhshelter.org.