Double the benefit for event at Friar Tuck’s in Nevada City

The community is invited to Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar today for a special open house that celebrates local heritage while benefiting two longtime, local nonprofits.

“The Paige family is thrilled to have the opportunity to carry on the Friar Tuck’s heritage in Nevada City,” said Ken Paige, the restaurant’s new owner. “Come join us as we celebrate many more good times together. Join us for free food and drinks and enter the giveaway for a chance to win a dinner-for-four.”

As part of the open house, the Paige family is giving 100% of beer and wine donations to support the Hospitality House and The Friendship Club.

“We are excited to partner with Hospitality House and Friar Tuck’s to help expand services in our community,” said Jennifer Singer, executive director of The Friendship Club.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “We partner with The Friendship Club on shared initiatives and this opportunity from Friar Tuck’s will directly help lives in Nevada County.”

This special event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Friar Tuck’s, located at 111 N Pine Street in Nevada City.

Source: Hospitality House