Dorsey Drive closed due to water line break
Caltrans is monitoring a water main break impacting the Dorsey Drive Overcrossing in Grass Valley. Access to Dorsey Drive is blocked; HWY 49 remains open. No ETO. @CHPgv @NevadaCountyCA @CALFIRENEU pic.twitter.com/2wnePSXszM
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 13, 2020
FROM A RELEASE:
Due to a water line break near the Dorsey Drive interchange, all traffic is being diverted and the overpass is closed.
The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) is currently assessing the extent of the damage, and full repair is unknown at this time. Emergency personnel are on-scene.
NID is working to resume water service to those who are currently without water due to this unplanned emergency outage. Estimated extent of the outage is along Dorsey Drive between Sutton Way and Spree Avenue.
More information regarding this outage will be announced throughout the day.
Source: NID
