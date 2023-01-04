According to Cory Mueller at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, it’s not advised to stash away your umbrellas and galoshes just yet.
{div}Another storm is expected in Grass Valley Wednesday night into Thursday with wind gusts topping 50 to 60 miles per hour. In Mueller’s words: “It will be quite miserable.”
A flash flood watch for possible debris flows has been issued for fire burn scars including the 2022 Mosquito Fire and 2021 River Fire, this evening into Thursday morning.
Those located near burn scars should be prepared to evacuate if told to by local officials.
This system moves in after copious amounts of rain and snow have fallen in the area. In December, 19.23 inches of rain fell in Grass Valley, which Mueller said is “quite impressive.” On a wet December 31, the town received 4.20 inches of rain. On the first day of 2023, another 2.71 inches fell.
Mueller continued, saying that last month was one of the wettest on record.
“Of the data we have for Grass Valley it was one of the wettest Decembers from the region,” he said. “We have it ranked fourth on record, which goes back to 1966.”
Though the rain helps Northern California inch toward beating a drought, it isn’t without its hazards.
“We do have a flood watch out for the next system coming in (Wednesday) through Thursday—especially if you live near creeks or streams. Grass Valley (could experience) urbanized street flooding; any area that floods during heavy rain. Mainstream rivers are going to come up. We are concerned about flood, but not anything major.”
On Sunday, travelers along Highway 99 south of Elk Grove were thwarted when flood waters inundated the major north-south route, trapping many drivers in their vehicles, one of which was found dead.
An additional storm moving in over the coming weekend will make flood impacts even greater. Mueller said future models show that it will likely be very wet into the middle of January.
Four to five inches of rain is being forecast for Grass Valley through Thursday, with another five to seven inches being forecast in a Saturday through Monday system.
Mueller mentioned that the storm that hovered over the Sierra Nevada over New Years was particularly wet. Those who experienced snowfall likely heard louder noises from the pack melting out of the trees due to the moisture saturation.
The wet weather may make travel dangerous. Those seeking to head toward higher elevations are encouraged to call CalTrans for current road closure information. Information can be found by calling 1-800-427-7623 or visit roads.dot.ca.gov.
