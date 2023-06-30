Nevada County Farm Bureau has held its Summer Picnic over 100 times since they became an official member organization 103 years ago. The tradition will continue July 8 when the group will gather once more to eat and chat on the grounds at Donner Trail Fruit.
“Its every year and basically it’s like a social get-together for our members,” said Nevada County Farm Bureau Manager Debora Totoonchie. “We are a member organization, they can bring friends and neighbors to see if they want to become a member. I would say it’s a community event.”
Guests are asked to bring something to share—a side dish, salad, dessert or another favorite. The Farm Bureau takes care of providing the protein, which usually is a combination of one or more: beef, pork, and chicken, all locally raised. Attendees are also reminded to bring their own chair and perhaps a hat to help block the sun.
RSVPs are due to the bureau by Monday, July 3.
Totoonchie said that like many social events, the picnic has seen few attendees, especially since COVID, but she added that even on a lighter year they still welcome around 90 guests.
“The thing is we’re going to do it at Donner Trail Fruit Farm so there’s plenty of shade, a nice relaxing atmosphere. It’s pretty much eat and socialize and talk about membership, and what we have accomplished in the past year, and a short talk about what the Farm Bureau does.”
And what does the Farm Bureau do?
Totoonchie said: “The quick answer is it’s kind of a committee for ranchers and farmers, state and local. Sometimes decisions are made by our community and government leaders and they don’t really think about us that much so we want to make sure we are in their forefront. We have representatives at state leadership meetings, all saying don’t forget what ag does for you.”
“(We) advocate for farmers, ranchers, and the land.”
The Nevada County Farm Bureau Summer Picnic takes place Saturday, July 8 at Donner Trail Fruit, 17437 Lower Colfax Road in Grass Valley from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please RSVP by July 3 to ncfb.manager@gmail.com.
