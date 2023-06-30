Chacewater vineyards

Debora Totoonchie, The Farm Bureau’s Manager, helps serve wine and olive oil at Chacewater Vineyards for the 2023 Ag Tour.

 Dora Scott/dsoctt@theunion.com

Nevada County Farm Bureau has held its Summer Picnic over 100 times since they became an official member organization 103 years ago. The tradition will continue July 8 when the group will gather once more to eat and chat on the grounds at Donner Trail Fruit.

“Its every year and basically it’s like a social get-together for our members,” said Nevada County Farm Bureau Manager Debora Totoonchie. “We are a member organization, they can bring friends and neighbors to see if they want to become a member. I would say it’s a community event.”

