Nevada County is contracting with Neil’s Controlled Blasting L.P. to remove a dangerous rock that fell and damaged a portion of Donner Pass Road earlier this year. The road is closed in Nevada County until approximately August 25, according to official reports.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will decide to ratify a contract for the removal of a 40 — 50 ton rock that dislodged from the roadside bank along Donner Pass Road during Monday’s board meeting at the Eric Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.

