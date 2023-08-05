Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will decide to ratify a contract for the removal of a 40 — 50 ton rock that dislodged from the roadside bank along Donner Pass Road during Monday’s board meeting at the Eric Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.
On June 9, 2023, the huge rock crashed onto Donner Pass Road and damaged the roadway, guardrail and retaining wall, according to the official staff report.
Consequently, staff closed the road to secure public safety.
In order to open Donner Pass Road and restore safety to the traveling public, rock removal is required.
Nevada County staff hired geotechnical engineering consultants, NV5 Inc. and Blackburn Consulting, to assess the area and ensure that it is safe to work, according to the staff report.
The Board of Supervisors will now decide to ratify a contract with Neil’s Controlled Blasting L.P. in the amount of $389,695.00, plus a 10% contingency of $38,969.50 for a total of $428,664.50 for rock removal and stabilization of the surrounding slope.
Due to the urgent nature of the work and impacts of the road closure on the adjacent community, staff issued a contract with Neil’s Controlled Blasting L.P. on August 3 which was signed by the Director of Information and General Services Agency under an emergency declaration, according to the staff report.
Neil’s Controlled Blasting L.P. will begin operations on August 7 with a currently anticipated completion date of August 25 pending the volume of rock removal.
Community Wildfire Safety Program and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS)
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) will update the Nevada County Board of Supervisors with a presentation regarding their wildfire emergency preparedness projects and steps taken to prevent power-outages.
Brandon Sanders, PG&E Sierra Division Government Affairs representative, will provide the Board with an overview on its work and answer any of the Board’s questions, according to the staff report.
Community Wildfire Safety Program and Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events have not impacted Nevada County significantly, however various communities, including many within the District IV region, have undergone continual power-outages due to power line safety settings that are causing hardship and confusion throughout the community, according to the report.
Sanders will inform the Board of the work that has been done including undergrounding power lines, strengthening the electric grid, enhancing power line safety settings, reducing public safety power shutoff impacts, conducting enhanced vegetation management, installing microgrids, and leveraging innovative technologies, according to the report.
This agenda item #52 is scheduled for the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund
Agenda items #53a.- j. are resolutions to distribute remaining funds from the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund (OVSF) which was established to fund projects or programs that respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and promote health and safety at outdoor recreation destinations.
Ten allocations of the OVSF grant program will provide up to a total of $850,000 in one-time grants to eligible entities, according to the County website.
The OVSF grant program is funded by $400,000 from the General Fund and $450,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
“ARPA-eligible entities include nonprofit organizations, for-profit businesses, and special-purpose districts,” according to the Nevada County website.
Proposals that address unmet needs at outdoor recreation sites, economic development, equitable access, address climate change and promote public health and public safety would qualify, according to the Nevada County website.
Competitive proposals should be “shovel-ready” for either the 2023 and/or 2024 recreation seasons.
“The grants are expected to range from $10,000-$100,000 and will be capped at $200,000,” according to the website.
The Pioneer Trailhead Improvement Project proposed by the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District (NCCFD) may receive the amount of $77,500 if approved, according to the staff report.
“NCCFD is requesting to construct improvements at Station 82. This station is located directly next to the trailhead for Pioneer Trail at 18969 Scotts Flat Road in Nevada City,” according to the letter submitted by Jason Robitaille, Fire Chief for NCCFD.
“This will be a two-stage process, focusing on the trailhead and land surrounding the station in stage one and then focusing on the interior of the station for community and emergency responder use in stage two,” according to Robitaille.
The Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) may be awarded $30,000 if approved by the supervisors, according to the staff report.
The proposal submitted by Erin Tarr, executive director for the BYLT states that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the BYLT due to the dramatic increased use of our public access Preserves and trail systems.
“The first priority for this funding request would go towards BYLT’s Trail Stewardship program,” according to the proposal submitted by Tarr.
The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), a leading advocate for water quality protection, river health, and watershed restoration within the Yuba Watershed may receive $59,000 from the OVSF grant.
“Due to COVID-19, SYRCL canceled fundraising events that supported education and public safety outreach in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Major funders withdrew education grants and national-level sponsors canceled pledges for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF). Fee-for-service revenue dropped, as dozens of organizations who franchise the WSFF canceled contracts,” according to the proposal from Aaron Zettler-Mann, Interim Executive Director.
This grant request would fund the development of trailheads at Van Norden Meadow as part of the larger Van Norden Meadow Restoration and Recreation Project, on Donner Summit in the Tahoe National Forest.
The amount of $20,000 for the Truckee Community Trails Stewardship Program as proposed by Matt Chappell, board president and principal founder of the Truckee Dirt Union (TDU) is a California non-profit corporation working to create a positive sustainable impact for the Truckee-area mountain biking community.
The Truckee River Watershed Council hopes to receive $40,000 for a project in the Euer Valley, just northwest of the Town of Truckee in eastern Nevada County, according to the proposal.
“Summertime use of Euer Valley and surrounding lands includes multi-use trails for mountain bikers, equestrians, hikers, and wildlife viewing, while winter usage includes groomed cross-country ski trails and snowshoe access,” the proposal submitted by Eben Swain, project director for the Council states.
The Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps to preserve the natural and cultural resources of Empire Mine State Historic Park, Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park and South Yuba River State Park could receive $74,280 for the Yuba River Safety Enhancement Project.
An allocation of up to $20,000 from unexpended funds from the OVSF grant program for signage, parking, and road surface improvements on Hirschdale Road will also be considered for approval, according to the staff report.
Another $20,000 may be approved to provide business assistance and outreach in the Donner Summit region.
“These businesses have been highly impacted by many factors over the past few years and are struggling, some on the verge of closing. Impacts include the federal road project which heavily affected the area for nearly three years, the pandemic, smoke from regional fires, the winter storms of 2023, and most recently the rockslide,” according to the staff report.