A portion of Donner Pass Road (Old Highway 40, about one mile west of Donner Lake) is anticipated to open Labor Day Weekend; however, it remains closed to traffic due to a potentially unsafe rock fall. For public safety, the rockfall area is closed to all activities such as hiking, biking, climbing, and driving, although many recreational opportunities and access to local businesses or restaurants remain available above and below the closed area.

Nevada County Public Works closed the road following a 40-ton rock mass that fell into the roadway in June. The road will be opened after geotechnical studies are completed, the slope is stabilized, and repairs to the road, guardrail, and retaining wall are completed.