Donner Pass Road open

Road workers utilize machinery and tools to pave a section of road damaged by a 40 ton rockfall off of Donner Pass Road, and efforts used to remove it. The road is now open, a week ahead of what was previously scheduled.

 Courtesy Nevada County

Donner Pass Road is open following a 40 ton rockfall that occurred in early July.

Motorists should be aware that Herback General Engineering will be striping the road starting Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. with traffic controls including 20-minute delays. The reopening comes a week earlier than planned.