Donner Pass Road is open following a 40 ton rockfall that occurred in early July.
Motorists should be aware that Herback General Engineering will be striping the road starting Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, nightly from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. with traffic controls including 20-minute delays. The reopening comes a week earlier than planned.
Following the rockfall, Nevada County Public Works found that additional rock masses in the area were also shifting. Geotechnical experts NV5 and Woodard Geotechnical Services confirmed the safety risks that prompted the continued road closure by identifying new fractures and evidence of recent movement in the rock mass. Geotechnical assessments on the potential for additional rock falls were studied and work to analyze options to stabilize the slope were conducted.
Public Works will provide an update as additional information becomes available. Meanwhile, residents are advised to please stay out of the closed area per signage at both ends of the road closure.
Help Nevada County Public Works respond to issues on County-maintained roads:
Emergency: Report emergency road issues by calling 911.