Donations to Hospitality House doubled through Dec. 15

Thanks to help from Hospitality House, Danny Nicholson was able to secure housing on a farm where he now works as a ranch hand. Donations to Hospitality House will be matched and doubled through Dec. 15.



This holiday season, a handful of local community members have come forward to amplify the impact of all donations made to Hospitality House. Now through Dec. 15, all monetary donations made to Nevada County’s leading homeless services provider will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $30,000. A $10 donation will automatically become $20, providing 20 hot and healthy meals for those in need.

“We’ve provided over 130,000 meals since the beginning of the pandemic,” shared Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “The expanded hours of service at Utah’s Place coupled with our expansion into multiple motels with our partners has allowed us to aid more community members than in previous years, but more people still need help.”

Starting in March of 2020 and in partnership with County of Nevada, AMI Housing, FREED, Sierra Roots, Communities Beyond Violence, and Turning Point, Hospitality House has provided expanded shelter, food and care to individuals and families by placing them in area motels, in addition to transitioning Utah’s Place from an overnight shelter into a 24/7 operation. In that same timeframe, Hospitality House served 827 unique members of the community who were experiencing homelessness. The wraparound services offered to these individuals have included food, clothing, job training, mental health counseling, transportation to appointments, customized case management, and housing support.

Danny Nicholson is just one individual who has benefited from Hospitality House’s assistance. Despite being employed, Nicholson found himself without a home, and his paycheck was not enough to compete with the rental rates in Nevada County. Faced with living in the forest, he turned to Hospitality House for help. Unfortunately, the shelter was at capacity, which is common throughout the year. Nicholson did not give up and continued to hike five miles every day to Utah’s Place, hoping to get a bed. On the fourth day, his luck changed.

“My goal was to get a bed,” recalled Nicholson. “So, I walked through the parking lot one day, and they were all hollering, ‘There’s a bed open!’ I was all excited … thank God for the homeless shelter.”

In addition to receiving food and housing, Nicholson was able to work with a Hospitality House case manager who helped him secure a higher-paying job in landscaping and start saving for permanent housing. After two months at Hospitality House, Nicholson moved onto a farm where he works as a ranch hand while maintaining his landscaping job.

“It was a perfect fit for me,” said Nicholson. “I’d been working ranches a lot of years.”

Danny benefited greatly from Hospitality House’s case management services and is grateful for the help he received. Still, more help is needed. Shifting from an overnight shelter into a 24/7 operation across multiple sites has come with added challenges and costs. The increase in meals alone has tripled. Thankfully, a $100 donation made now will be doubled to $200, covering the cost of aid for multiple people in need.

To participate in this limited-time matching opportunity and help more people experiencing homelessness, donate online at http://www.hhshelter.org , by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through Dec.15.

Source: Hospitality House