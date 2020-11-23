Donations needed for Wreaths Across America
This year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will occur at noon Dec. 19 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony at the West Main Street cemetery in Grass Valley will be abbreviated, though it will go forward in order that the community might honor its veterans with a wreath on their graves during the holidays.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Honor Guard from Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 will participate, as will Chaplain Bracken from Beale Air Force Base. Masks and social distancing are required.
A great need of wreaths still exists to cover St. Patrick’s Cemetery and Greenwood Memorial Gardens. All donations for wreaths must be at the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine by this coming Monday. Wreaths are $15 each. Individuals or groups may purchase wreaths by visiting: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/20701/Overview, scroll to the bottom and select the cemetery, St. Patrick’s or Greenwood, where the wreath is to be placed. Checks made out to Wreaths Across America may be mailed to:
Bonnie Magnetti
22627 Sunset Ridge Drive. Auburn, CA, 95602
Call or email Bonnie Magnetti with any questions: bandbmagnetti@yahoo.com or 530-210-1941.
Remember that donations for wreaths need to be at the national headquarters by Monday, so if you plan to mail a check, please do so as soon as possible.
Source: Bonnie Magnetti
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User