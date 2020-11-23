Donations needed for Wreaths Across America

This year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony will occur at noon Dec. 19 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony at the West Main Street cemetery in Grass Valley will be abbreviated, though it will go forward in order that the community might honor its veterans with a wreath on their graves during the holidays.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Honor Guard from Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130 will participate, as will Chaplain Bracken from Beale Air Force Base. Masks and social distancing are required.

A great need of wreaths still exists to cover St. Patrick’s Cemetery and Greenwood Memorial Gardens. All donations for wreaths must be at the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine by this coming Monday. Wreaths are $15 each. Individuals or groups may purchase wreaths by visiting: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/20701/Overview, scroll to the bottom and select the cemetery, St. Patrick’s or Greenwood, where the wreath is to be placed. Checks made out to Wreaths Across America may be mailed to:

Bonnie Magnetti

22627 Sunset Ridge Drive. Auburn, CA, 95602

Call or email Bonnie Magnetti with any questions: bandbmagnetti@yahoo.com or 530-210-1941.

Remember that donations for wreaths need to be at the national headquarters by Monday, so if you plan to mail a check, please do so as soon as possible.

Source: Bonnie Magnetti