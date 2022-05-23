Donations for Hospitality House matched through end of the month
Through May 31, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. This means a $50 donation will automatically become $100, which as an example, can feed 100 people for the day. These donations help homeless men, women and children in Nevada County by offering an incredible “May Match” challenge to Hospitality House. To participate in this limited-time donation match opportunity, donate online at hhshelter.org, by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through May 31 up to $25,000.
