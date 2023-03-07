The chance to create impact in honor of International Women’s Day (IWD) is here! Now through March 8, local entrepreneur and co-founder of The Event Helper, Lauren Maddux, will personally match all donations to Hospitality House up to $10,000. This means a gift of $20 will automatically become $40 and help feed and shelter twice as many people.

For over 100 years, IWD has celebrated the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women on March 8 as well as equality for all women. As Hospitality House is guided under the female leadership of Executive Director Nancy Baglietto and has made profound improvements in the livelihood of not only women, but countless homeless men, children, seniors and veterans, The Event Helper is offering this limited time opportunity to help more people together.