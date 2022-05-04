Donations doubled this month at Hospitality House

Donations made this month to Hospitality House will be doubled, up to $25,000, according to a news release.

Two local community members have come forward to help locals in need by offering a “May Match” challenge to Hospitality House. Through May 31, all monetary donations made to Hospitality House, Nevada County’s emergency shelter services provider for the general homeless population, will be matched by these individuals, dollar for dollar, up to $25,000. This means a $50 donation will automatically become $100, which as an example, can feed 100 people for the day.

“The fact is there are more people in need of housing solutions than there are available homes,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House, in the release. “In the face of a housing crisis, Hospitality House has responded by not only advocating to partner with more landlords, but by becoming housing providers ourselves.”

In October, Hospitality House purchased Sierra Guest Home, which now provides housing solutions to seniors. In March, with the direct help of two anonymous donors in the community, the nonprofit purchased land with the intention of developing permanent supportive housing in the years ahead, specifically for seniors and veterans in the community.

Jim Kistle is one veteran who has been benefited from Hospitality House’s services. Born and raised in Nevada County, 70-year-old Kistle has worked in construction most of his life, having a hand in many local projects, including building the original Grass Valley McDonald’s. He proudly served his country from 1971-93, but his time in the Army also introduced him to drugs. Kistle became addicted and struggled with substances for most of his life, which led to intermittent incarceration and chronic homelessness, the release states.

“The hardest part about being homeless was having snow on my tent and icicles hanging inside my tent,” said Kistle.

Kistle benefited from shelter and services at Hospitality House, and with the help of his case manager, Fred Skeen, he secured subsidized senior housing. This year marks 15 years of sobriety for Kistle and come this June, he’ll celebrate two years of permanent housing. While Kistle finally has a stable home, even more men, women, children, seniors and veterans remain houseless.

In its last fiscal year, Hospitality House aided 618 unique locals, including 23 homeless children. On average, Hospitality House spends $62 a day to provide one person a night of emergency shelter, meals, and wraparound services.

To participate, people can donate online at hhshelter.org , by phone at 530-615-0852, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Donations will be doubled through May 31 up to $25,000.

