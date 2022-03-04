Donations doubled by local entrepreneur for International Women’s Day

People can amplify their donations to Hospitality House through Tuesday.

A local woman entrepreneur is offering a match on all donations to Hospitality House up to $7,500, now through March 8. Every dollar donated immediately becomes two, going twice as far to help Nevada County residents in need, a news release states.

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, is a global holiday started in 1909 to celebrate women’s cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements. It’s observed worldwide as groups come together to recognize women’s accomplishments and rally for equality.

Locally, Lauren Maddux, co-owner of Grass Valley-based insurance business The Event Helper, is offering an opportunity to celebrate by helping those in need by doubling donations made to Hospitality House now through March 8.

“Hundreds of women, men and children are housing insecure in Nevada County and are unable to compete with fair market rental rates,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House, in a release. “In our last fiscal year, we provided aid to 618 unique individuals, 147 of which reached housing destinations. This means there are still over 400 locals without a stable place to call home, signifying the importance of this one-time match opportunity made possible by The Event Helper.”

Community members who donate now will help twice as many individuals in need. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, Hospitality House served 84,664 meals, provided 18,116 emergency shelter bed nights, and facilitated 720 one-hour mental health counseling sessions. This year Hospitality House, with the assistance of its partners, aims to help more individuals on their journey to stable housing. Participating in the challenge is an opportunity to help in this effort.

Hospitality House has multiple women on its executive leadership team, including Baglietto, Development Director Ashley Quadros, Human Resources and Administration Director Leah Farkas and Grants Manager Kimberly Grant. Moreover, women comprise 56% of the Hospitality House staff. The women in leadership, coupled with the organization’s history of helping women, men, and children access emergency services on their journey to permanent housing, has inspired an annual donation match on IWD by The Event Helper.

To help those in need, donations can be made online at hhshelter.org , or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Write “IWD” or “Women’s Day” in the check memo. Donations will be doubled through Tuesday.

Source: Hospitality House