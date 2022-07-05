Donation drive aims to furnish Brunswick Commons apartments
Dozens of men, women, and children are preparing to transition from homelessness into permanent housing this summer with the grand opening of Brunswick Commons, which will offer 40 units of subsidized housing to low-income locals, 28 of which will be managed by Hospitality House.
The community has a special opportunity to help individuals and families celebrate the return of their independence during the Fourth of July week. On Thursday, July 7, Hospitality House will host a special donation drive to provide home furnishings to new tenants.
“This project has been years in the making,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “What started as a rudimentary drawing on my white board has blossomed into a major public-private partnership, bringing Brunswick Commons to life. Thanks to a major donor and the leadership of the County of Nevada and Regional Housing Authority and the support of the city of Grass Valley, 50 people, including eight children, are slated to move into permanent homes of their own.”
To help individuals and families get settled into their new apartments, the community is invited to help purchase items off of Hospitality House’s Target department store registry.
Full sponsorships are also available at $493.30 per apartment unit, which is the cost with tax to give each family and/or individual all that is needed to supply their kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms (the county and the Regional Housing Authority are providing large furniture items). Registry gifts and unit sponsorships are 100 percent tax-deductible.
While Hospitality House has historically accepted gently used items, only items purchased new through the registry will be accepted.
“The goal of this campaign is to ensure that each family and/or individual feels equally supported and valued, which is how we came up with the registry idea,” said Development Director Ashley Quadros.
“To give so many people back their life and independence — practically in a single day — is truly exciting and I just want to thank the community in advance for celebrating with us and making this move extra special,” said Tyson Powers, program director at Hospitality House.
Brunswick Commons will open as early as this July. This project is a partnership among Nevada County, Regional Housing Authority, the city of Grass Valley, Nevada County Behavioral Health, Turning Point and Hospitality House.
Source: Hospitality House
What: Donation drive for Brunswick Commons
When: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 7
Where: Hospitality House Admin Office: 488 Crown Point Circle, Suite 100, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Important: Construction is still active at Brunswick Commons and Utah’s Place. Please do not go to Brunswick Commons or Utah’s Place.
What to Bring: Bring purchased items off the Target registry or cash or check to sponsor a unit. View the Target registry at: http://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/brunswick-commons. This is also searchable in the registry section of Target as Hospitality House.
Target registry items may also be shipped directly to the Hospitality House admin office. To sponsor an entire unit for a family or individual, donate $493.30 online or send a check payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Write “unit sponsorship” on the check or when making your donation online. For help with the registry or unit sponsorship, call (530) 615-0852 or email info@hhshelter.org.
