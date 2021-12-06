Donate urgently needed items at homeless shelter
Utah’s Place, which is Hospitality House’s shelter for those in need of a permanent home, is in need of specific items. Monetary donations are also needed. For increased safety and to streamline the donation process, donations are no longer being accepted at the shelter. Please drop off items between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the administration office, located at 488 Crown Point Circle, Suite 100, in Grass Valley. The shelter’s wish list includes twin-sized blankets (this is a critical need); ponchos; sweatpants (men’s and women’s); pillows (new only); toilet paper; hairbrushes; PPE masks (paper disposable or neck gators); ibuprofen/Tylenol; hydrogen peroxide; topical tooth pain reliever; men’s and women’s deodorant; men’s and women’s Depends (small through XXL); headphones; men’s pants (size 34×32, 32×32 and size 48); women’s shoes size 8 and up; men’s shoes size 9.5 and up (urgent need for size 12 to 14); women’s long sleeve shirts (medium to XXL); leggings; sweatshirts/hoodies; underwear (men’s and women’s, size small and medium); handwarmers; gloves; plastic utensils; paper plates and bowls; bottled water; travel bags/duffle bags/backpacks. For more information, emergency shelter or assistance, call 530-271-7144.
