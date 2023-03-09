Staff Writer
The roof of Nevada County’s Habitat For Humanity Re-Store came crashing down under the weight of snow soaked with rain yesterday at around 4:45 p.m. along the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive in rural Grass Valley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
The roof of Nevada County’s Habitat For Humanity Re-Store came crashing down under the weight of snow soaked with rain yesterday at around 4:45 p.m. along the 12000 block of Loma Rica Drive in rural Grass Valley.
Nobody was hurt in the structure collapse but employees inside the store and at least one customer, were shaken by the incident.
First responders secured the scene and PG&E cleared the power and gas was turned off.
Everyone came in minutes, according to an employee of Re-Store, Emmy Walker.
“I thought it was an earthquake at first,” Walker said. “But because we don’t have earthquakes around here, I thought it was a huge lightning bolt. The sound was horrendous.”
The store was getting ready to close, and a woman and her four-year-old child were getting ready to check out when the roof caved in.
“We weren’t sure at first if anyone did get caught,” Julie Paniagua, an employee who was working inside, said.
“I let the little kid and the mother out. She couldn’t figure out the fire door. I said, ‘Don’t worry. I’m coming!’ And I was trying to get through all the dust. She dropped her purse and everything. She couldn’t see how to open it with all the dust,” another employee named Bill said.
“I thought it was a fire. There was so much dust,” Walker said.
Employees stood outside consoling each other after the incident, wondering what will happen next. They soon realized that there would be no work tomorrow and they would be going without pay.
“This group needs it,” Walker said in reference to some sort of emergency pay.
The employees said they were glad that they were all okay.
Another employee described what happened, explaining that things started going crazy with pipes bursting before seeing the huge hole, dust and what he thought was smoke everywhere.
“If it was going to happen, I’m just glad no one got hurt,” Paniagua said.
“I was so worried about the woman with the little girl. I had just told her that we are getting ready to close and that she didn’t have much time to shop,” Walker said.
With the increase in danger due to dangerous snow loads, Nevada County officials want to inform folks to please check their structures for the following: cracks in walls, sagging floors, displaced columns, cracking or dropping arches, bulging walls, water/smoke that pushes through masonry.
County officials do want property owners to proceed with caution, and not necessarily try to remedy the situation without the assistance of professional help.
If you observe any of these items and are concerned about your structure’s safety, consider contacting the Nevada County Contractors Association at 530-274-1919 or find a list of local and reliable licensed contractors on their website: https://business.nccabuildingpros.com/list. Call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency.
To contact Marianne Boll-See email, mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: