Dollar General approval for Alta Sierra location expires

Vehicles pass the lot at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive in Alta Sierra where a Dollar General was approved a few years ago. Dollar General officials have said there are no new stores planned for Nevada County currently.

The approval to open a Dollar General store in Alta Sierra gained in 2018 from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors expired last month, and the company does not plan on opening a new store there.

According to Nevada County Planning Director Brian Foss, the March 2018 approval to open a new Dollar General store at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive came with a three-year time limit.

The approval was secured with a 3-to-2 vote.

Asked whether Dollar General would be going forward with opening an Alta Sierra location, a spokesperson for the company wrote in an email Wednesday that they currently do not have any plans to add new stores in Nevada County.

“We continue to review opportunities on potential future locations where we can provide area residents with the value and convenience our stores provide,” they wrote.

“It happens more frequently than you would think,“ said Foss, on projects undergoing the process of gaining approval from the county and then allowing that approval to expire.

According to Foss, in order to once again gain approval to open a new store, the developer would have to go through the whole process a second time, something he said “a couple of projects over the last couple of years” have done.

The process to approve the store took years.

In a District II update for Alta Sierra in March 2018, shared by the Alta Sierra Property Owners Association, Supervisor Ed Scofield called his decision to vote in favor of the Dollar General approval “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made since being your Supervisor,” noting that he had received phone calls and emails expressing disagreement with his vote.

Factors behind the opposition to the new store, Scofield wrote, included concern for the visual quality of the site and a negative reaction to the store being located “at the Alta Sierra entrance.”

He wrote, however, that he did not believe having the Dollar General store there would be as bad as some expected, and added that he was hopeful the store could attract patrons to other businesses as well.

There are two Dollar General stores currently operating in Nevada County — one at 2033 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley and another at 17652 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley.

