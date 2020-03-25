Dollar General announces first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers

Dollar General announced plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, as well as amend their store operating hours. The store, located at 2033 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus. This hour is designed to provide at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods. Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time. Additionally, all stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Grass Valley store hours are currently 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 530-270-9402.