 Doing what they can: Drive-thru luncheons to benefit veterans, families | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

Volunteers help serve 100 meals Saturday during the American Legion Post No. 130 drive-thru luncheon from the backdoor of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The event benefited local veterans and their friends and family. Another drive-thru lunch will be held on March 3 hosted by the All Veterans Stand Down, will be free to veterans and will consist of corn beef and cabbage. It will cost around $10 to the public.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vehicles line up to receive their meals Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. The event was supported by the Marine Corps league; Vietnam Veterans of America; Welcome Home Vets; Daughters of the American Revolution; All Veterans Stand Down; Veterans of Foreign Wars; Legion Auxiliary; and Nevada County Veteran Services.
Photo: Elias Funez
An American Legion Post No. 130 volunteer helps carry a meal to a drive-thru customer. Meals consisted of chicken marsala over rice, with carrots, green salad, and peach cobbler.
Photo: Elias Funez
Information and handouts from organizations such as Welcome Home Vets, Daughters of the American Revolution, and All Veterans Stand Down could be had from passing drivers during Saturday’s drive-thru luncheon to benefit the American Legion Post No. 130.
Photo: Elias Funez

