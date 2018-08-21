Dogs rescued from Carr Fire in need of homes in Nevada County

Dogs rescued from Carr Fire in need of homes in Nevada CountySubmitted by Susan WallaceAugust 21, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Submitted by Susan WallaceAugust 21, 2018Submitted by Susan WallaceRigby is one of two dogs rescued from the Carr Fire and are now in need of a loving home. Both will be available for adoption at Scooter’s Pals pet ...Prev of imagesNextRigby is one of two dogs rescued from the Carr Fire and are now in need of a loving home. Both will be available for adoption at Scooter's Pals pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Petco in Grass Valley. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsHighway 49 wreck causes serious injuriesWoman sentenced to 4 months in jail in Nevada County child abuse caseGrocery delivery service set to launch in Nevada County