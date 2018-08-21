 Dogs rescued from Carr Fire in need of homes in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Dogs rescued from Carr Fire in need of homes in Nevada County

Submitted by Susan Wallace

Rigby is one of two dogs rescued from the Carr Fire and are now in need of a loving home. Both will be available for adoption at Scooter's Pals pet adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Petco in Grass Valley.