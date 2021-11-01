Dogs displayed downtown: PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training hosts 7th annual Halloween parade
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
NCTC seeks feedback on preparing transportation network for extreme climate events
The Nevada County Transportation Commission (NCTC) is identifying locations that can be problematic during extreme climate events, locations that are “pinch points” during evacuations, and barriers to mobility including information dissemination and other challenges. Community…