Dogs displayed downtown: PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training hosts 7th annual Halloween parade

Elias Funez
  

Downtown Grass Valley went to the dogs on Halloween with a display of over 100 dogs and their owners taking part in the 7th annual PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training Halloween Pawty.
Photo: Elias Funez
These humans were dressed for the Halloween festivities Sunday in downtown Grass Valley
Photo: Elias Funez
Dogs wore all types of costumes, store bought and homemade, during Sunday’s Halloween dog parade through downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
This dressed duo smiles for the camera during Sunday’s Halloween dog walk through downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
This little butterfly stops to smell the flowers during Sunday’s dog parade through downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
This dog and best friend matched in their striped attire.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of superheroes walk along Mill at Main Street during Sunday’s Halloween dog parade.
Photo: Elias Funez

