Dog mob parade descends on downtown

Nearly 300 canines and owners strut their stuff

Elias Funez
  

Downtown Grass Valley went to the dogs Sunday afternoon as the annual dog mob Halloween parade, sponsored by PAWS'itive Pals Dog Training, took place to the delight of participants and spectators alike. Organizers tallied 281 participating pooch’s.
Photo: Elias Funez
This dog leads his owner while strumming his ukulele during Sunday’s dog parade.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of boxing champs make their way up Bank Street during Sunday’s dog mob parade in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pink punk rocking pooch poses in attire that matches her owners.
Photo: Elias Funez
Over 200 dogs and their owners descend upon downtown Grass Valley for the annual Halloween dog mob parade that continues to grow in size.
Photo: Elias Funez

