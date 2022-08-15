Dog days of summer: Heat advisory starts today

It’s going to be hot this week.

Temperatures once hovering in the mid-90s will now top out in the upper 90s, with a hint of relief expected over the weekend.

But even that relief isn’t much.

“There is a ridge of high pressure that’s dominating much of the western United States,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Anna Wanless. “There will be some relief from the high temperatures over the weekend. It’ll still be hot, just not as hot.”

The heat this time of year isn’t that unusual. In fact, when the 30-year average is examined, western Nevada County has already passed its peak temperatures for the year.

That tidbit gives little help with the heat advisory issued for this week. The advisory starts at 11 a.m. today and lasts through 8 p.m. Friday.

The weather service is advising people to stay hydrated and avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day. People should check on the most vulnerable — the elderly, children, pets and people with illnesses.

Little relief will come at night, when lows will stay around 70.

“It’s a way to really highlight the impacts,” Wanless said of the heat advisory. “It’s going to be pretty warm.”

Haze is expected after 2 p.m. today. Highs will reach 98 and lows will settle around 71.

Expect highs near 97 on Wednesday. Lows will land around 70.

Thursday and Friday will bring highs of 95. Saturday’s high will make it to 92, and Sunday’s will get to around 88. Monday’s high is expected to reach 89.

