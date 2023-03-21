Lifeguarding is a rewarding job as well as great training for future employment. Lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly – how to save lives. Nevada City Parks & Recreation is hiring lifeguards to work at the Nevada City Swimming Pool in Pioneer Park. To work as a lifeguard, you must have a Lifeguarding certification from the American Red Cross. We will be offering two lifeguard certification classes.
Class details are available on the City’s website: https://www.nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20735&catid=564