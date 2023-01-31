Kratom is becoming more common in the world of drugs. Drug tests typically don’t test for it, so it can easily go unnoticed as a drug someone may be using. Kratom produces similar effects as opiates and stimulants and is an herbal substance. Kratom can be found at gas stations, head shops, and even online. It is easily accessible, and the FDA has not approved any uses for it. Yet people are using it and getting addicted because it is easy to find and legal.
If you or a loved one are struggling with Kratom, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the US find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction.
Kratom is an herbal substance that can be purchased at gas stations, headshops, and online. It produces opioid and stimulant like effects depending on the amount a person takes, acting as a stimulant in low doses, but in high doses, as a sedative. Even though it is legal and readily available, many are becoming addicted. It has been reported people are using Kratom to try and kick their opioid habits, yet it isn’t as effective as someone might think.
You see, even though Kratom is legal, the Federal Drug Administration has not approved it for any use. It may be seen in some eyes as a legal, safer high, but there is always some downfall. This is because even though it may be uncommon to overdose on Kratom, there have been reports of people overdosing from it. Ethan, a twenty-three-year-old, overdosed on Kratom and his parents have sparked a lawsuit and caused an uproar in the Kratom industry.
The United States Drug Enforcement Agency states Kratom can be addictive and cause delusions, hallucinations, and confusion. It can be sold as pills, extracts, or capsules, but some take Kratom leaves, smoke them, chew, or make tea with them. Kratom can also be sold in liquid shots, which Ethan bought days before he died. Liquid Kratom shots are deemed to be exceptionally dangerous because they provide consumers with higher concentrations of mitragynine, a psychoactive ingredient. This higher concentration increases the risk of overdose and death.
Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754