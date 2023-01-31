Kratom is becoming more common in the world of drugs. Drug tests typically don’t test for it, so it can easily go unnoticed as a drug someone may be using. Kratom produces similar effects as opiates and stimulants and is an herbal substance. Kratom can be found at gas stations, head shops, and even online. It is easily accessible, and the FDA has not approved any uses for it. Yet people are using it and getting addicted because it is easy to find and legal.

If you or a loved one are struggling with Kratom, reach out for help. Narconon helps people all over the US find treatment to end the web that traps those in addiction.