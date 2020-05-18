‘Do you have reserves?’ Still much uncertainty over how nonprofits will fare in coming months, years

BY THE NUMBERS Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $192,871,384 Contributions and grants: $396,114 Program service revenue: $181,503,952 Executive compensation: $2,119,370 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $97,345,831 Total Assets: $260,078,410 Total employees: 926 Volunteers: 74 Granite Wellness Centers 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $7,857,452 Contributions and grants: $4329,556 Program service revenue: $3,434,881 Executive compensation: $149,928 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $4,726,767 Total Assets: $15,904,889 Total employees: 173 Volunteers: 78 Sierra Nevada Children’s Services 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $3,873,379 Contributions and grants: $3,801,087 Program service revenue: $67,807 Executive compensation: $97,534 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $835,849 Total Assets: $856,428 Total employees: 17 Volunteers: 1 The Center for the Arts 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $3,078,009 Contributions and grants: $1,804,936 Program service revenue: $1,270,637 Executive compensation: $80,185 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $588,317 Total Assets: $2,534,207 Total employees: 42 Volunteers: 900 Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $2,226,583 Contributions and grants: $1,977,523 Program service revenue: $0 Executive compensation: $101,196 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $536,854 Total Assets: $5,803,345 Total employees: 9 Volunteers: 200 South Yuba River Citizens League 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $2,150,432 Contributions and grants: $1,578,331 Program service revenue: $560,000 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $789,047 Total Assets: $82,593 Total employees: 25 Volunteers: 1,427 Interfaith Food Ministry 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $2,056,941 Contributions and grants: $1,853,617 Program service revenue: $9,745 Executive compensation: $46,314 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $81,849 Total Assets: $1,136,718 Total employees: 6 Volunteers: 475 Hospitality House 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $1,433,569 Contributions and grants: $889,102 Program service revenue: $237,793 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $ 838,594 Total Assets: $2,115,054 Total employees: 22 Volunteers: 300 Sammie’s Friends 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $1,357,360 Contributions and grants: $1,249,246 Program service revenue: $103,802 Executive compensation: $32,264 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits:$599,021 Total Assets: $390,380 Total employees: 24 Volunteers: 170 Community Beyond Violence 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $1,221,492 Contributions and grants: $1,165,180 Program service revenue: $9,189 Executive compensation: Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $880,961 Total Assets: $228,098 Total employees: 31 Volunteers: 14 Child Advocates of Nevada county 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $1,071,485 Contributions and grants: $106,352 Program service revenue: $921,666 Executive compensation: $64,167 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $877,634 Total Assets: $310,953 Total employees: 27 Volunteers: 68 Sierra Harvest 2019 fiscal year Total Revenue: $981,115 Contributions and grants: $851,309 Program service revenue: $124,139 Executive compensation: $124,026 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: N/A Total Assets: $964,237 Total employees: 20 Volunteers: 279 The Friendship Club 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $899,667 Contributions and grants: $926,000 Program service revenue: $0 Executive compensation: $57,636 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $375,059 Total Assets: $599,680 Total employees: 11 Volunteers: 150 Music in the Mountains 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $767,388 Contributions and grants: $534,380 Program service revenue: $175,570 Executive compensation: $47,607 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $394,156 Total Assets: $432,383 Total employees: 10 Volunteers: 400 Nevada County Economic Resource Council 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $284,456 Contributions and grants: $213,183 Program service revenue: $71,098 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0 Total Assets: $165,852 Total employees: 0 Volunteers: 0 Anew Day 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $243,297 Contributions and grants: $153,012 Program service revenue: $57,214 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $103,274 Total Assets: $97,217 Total employees: 8 Nevada County Historical Society 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $143,176 Contributions and grants: $121,514 Program service revenue: $0 Executive compensation: $21,057 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0 Total Assets: $909,366 Total employees: 0 Yuba Watershed Institute 2018 fiscal year Total Revenue: $84,423 Contributions and grants: $67,714 Program service revenue: $68,616 Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $20,950 Total Assets: $40,779 Data collected from ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer

In 2018 the Nevada County Arts Council embarked on a large task.

For the first time, the council sought to quantify the impact of the arts on Nevada County, particularly focusing on how much money was being circulated by all the individuals operating locally in the creative industry. The results were significant. The report found the industry generates $46.9 million annually, $20.9 million in household income to locals, supports 869 full-time equivalent jobs and delivers $5.1 million in local and state government revenue.

The arts in the county are largely driven by the work of full-time employees and volunteers from nonprofits, and those organizations are struggling due to the economic downturn.

But it’s not just the arts organizations that are hurting. With hundreds of events canceled, other nonprofits are not able to generate the revenue they once could — which is a problem because nonprofits comprise a large part of the local economy. From work around animal welfare and environmental stewardship, to hunger amelioration and family safety net services as well as business support and suicide prevention — nonprofits encapsulate much of Nevada County life.

According to a 2015 study, events at the Nevada County Fairgrounds alone helped generate spending of about $28 million locally.

“They employ a lot of people and they provide a lot of service,” said Kristin York, Sierra Business Council’s vice president of business innovation. “When you have things like street fairs canceled indefinitely, that hurts their revenue so bad, and there’s a trickle-down (effect), too.”

NAVIGATING DOWNTURN

Nevada County’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership estimates there are about 150 to 175 nonprofit organizations with a paid staff and executive leadership, but if estimates include nonprofits with a volunteer-led team, York said the number likely totals around 600 organizations. Anecdotally, York added the number of nonprofits that exist per capita in Nevada County is likely one of the highest of any place in the country.

In 2010, the center estimated that local nonprofits spent $34 million in salaries and benefits, and that 12 of the largest organizations reported over 200,000 volunteer hours — an accumulated value of $4.17 million, according to the organization’s managing director Wendy Willoughby. The senior volunteer program alone maintains 500 volunteers that contribute 80,000 hours for a valued estimate of $1.87 million.

And while Willoughby acknowledged those numbers are dated, she said they are still “fairly accurate” today. More recent data shows Nevada County nonprofits generate a net income of about $515 million and hold over $700 million of total assets, according to data from TaxExemptWorld, a nonprofit data website.

It’s still unknown as to how nonprofits will be affected in the near future, as the larger ones with more revenue have been applying for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, said Willoughby. As for the smaller entities, the managing director said it’s been difficult “just to connect” with them. Generally, this has left Willoughby with more questions than answers about how nonprofits, particularly those with limited revenue streams, will navigate the economic downturn.

“How many of our donors are going to be able to come back to the level they were before the pandemic?” she said. “To an extent it is a bit of survival of the fittest — do you have reserves? Have you prepared for a downturn like this?”

FILLING THE GAPS

But even with the challenges, Willoughby is confident local nonprofits will persist. United Way of Nevada County’s Executive Director Megan Timpany agreed.

“I feel like the nonprofits in this community are survivors,” she said. “I’m almost more concerned about the businesses.”

While demand, especially for food, has risen recently, Timpany believes nonprofits will continue to fill the gaps of a more financially struggling county, even if that means doing it with fewer resources. She’s also optimistic that county residents will continue to give to local nonprofits, despite their own challenges. (Reporting from 2013 shows businesses and residents in Nevada County give $40 million annually to local nonprofits.)

Kristin York, with the Sierra Business Council, said she’s already seen an uptick of local donations to the county’s food banks and distributors.

“It’s very heartening to see that people who can give are giving, and are really trying to help the community out,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.