‘Do you have reserves?’ Still much uncertainty over how nonprofits will fare in coming months, years

BY THE NUMBERS

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $192,871,384

Contributions and grants: $396,114

Program service revenue: $181,503,952

Executive compensation: $2,119,370

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $97,345,831

Total Assets: $260,078,410

Total employees: 926

Volunteers: 74

Granite Wellness Centers

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $7,857,452

Contributions and grants: $4329,556

Program service revenue: $3,434,881

Executive compensation: $149,928

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $4,726,767

Total Assets: $15,904,889

Total employees: 173

Volunteers: 78

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $3,873,379

Contributions and grants: $3,801,087

Program service revenue: $67,807

Executive compensation: $97,534

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $835,849

Total Assets: $856,428

Total employees: 17

Volunteers: 1

The Center for the Arts

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $3,078,009

Contributions and grants: $1,804,936

Program service revenue: $1,270,637

Executive compensation: $80,185

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $588,317

Total Assets: $2,534,207

Total employees: 42

Volunteers: 900

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $2,226,583

Contributions and grants: $1,977,523

Program service revenue: $0

Executive compensation: $101,196

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $536,854

Total Assets: $5,803,345

Total employees: 9

Volunteers: 200

South Yuba River Citizens League

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $2,150,432

Contributions and grants: $1,578,331

Program service revenue: $560,000

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $789,047

Total Assets: $82,593

Total employees: 25

Volunteers: 1,427

Interfaith Food Ministry

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $2,056,941

Contributions and grants: $1,853,617

Program service revenue: $9,745

Executive compensation: $46,314

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $81,849

Total Assets: $1,136,718

Total employees: 6

Volunteers: 475

Hospitality House

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $1,433,569

Contributions and grants: $889,102

Program service revenue: $237,793

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $ 838,594

Total Assets: $2,115,054

Total employees: 22

Volunteers: 300

Sammie’s Friends

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $1,357,360

Contributions and grants: $1,249,246

Program service revenue: $103,802

Executive compensation: $32,264

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits:$599,021

Total Assets: $390,380

Total employees: 24

Volunteers: 170

Community Beyond Violence

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $1,221,492

Contributions and grants: $1,165,180

Program service revenue: $9,189

Executive compensation:

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $880,961

Total Assets: $228,098

Total employees: 31

Volunteers: 14

Child Advocates of Nevada county

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $1,071,485

Contributions and grants: $106,352

Program service revenue: $921,666

Executive compensation: $64,167

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $877,634

Total Assets: $310,953

Total employees: 27

Volunteers: 68

Sierra Harvest

2019 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $981,115

Contributions and grants: $851,309

Program service revenue: $124,139

Executive compensation: $124,026

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: N/A

Total Assets: $964,237

Total employees: 20

Volunteers: 279

The Friendship Club

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $899,667

Contributions and grants: $926,000

Program service revenue: $0

Executive compensation: $57,636

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $375,059

Total Assets: $599,680

Total employees: 11

Volunteers: 150

Music in the Mountains

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $767,388

Contributions and grants: $534,380

Program service revenue: $175,570

Executive compensation: $47,607

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $394,156

Total Assets: $432,383

Total employees: 10

Volunteers: 400

Nevada County Economic Resource Council

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $284,456

Contributions and grants: $213,183

Program service revenue: $71,098

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0

Total Assets: $165,852

Total employees: 0

Volunteers: 0

Anew Day

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $243,297

Contributions and grants: $153,012

Program service revenue: $57,214

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $103,274

Total Assets: $97,217

Total employees: 8

Nevada County Historical Society

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $143,176

Contributions and grants: $121,514

Program service revenue: $0

Executive compensation: $21,057

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0

Total Assets: $909,366

Total employees: 0

Yuba Watershed Institute

2018 fiscal year

Total Revenue: $84,423

Contributions and grants: $67,714

Program service revenue: $68,616

Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $20,950

Total Assets: $40,779

Data collected from ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer

In 2018 the Nevada County Arts Council embarked on a large task.

For the first time, the council sought to quantify the impact of the arts on Nevada County, particularly focusing on how much money was being circulated by all the individuals operating locally in the creative industry. The results were significant. The report found the industry generates $46.9 million annually, $20.9 million in household income to locals, supports 869 full-time equivalent jobs and delivers $5.1 million in local and state government revenue.

The arts in the county are largely driven by the work of full-time employees and volunteers from nonprofits, and those organizations are struggling due to the economic downturn.

But it’s not just the arts organizations that are hurting. With hundreds of events canceled, other nonprofits are not able to generate the revenue they once could — which is a problem because nonprofits comprise a large part of the local economy. From work around animal welfare and environmental stewardship, to hunger amelioration and family safety net services as well as business support and suicide prevention — nonprofits encapsulate much of Nevada County life.

According to a 2015 study, events at the Nevada County Fairgrounds alone helped generate spending of about $28 million locally.

“They employ a lot of people and they provide a lot of service,” said Kristin York, Sierra Business Council’s vice president of business innovation. “When you have things like street fairs canceled indefinitely, that hurts their revenue so bad, and there’s a trickle-down (effect), too.”

NAVIGATING DOWNTURN

Nevada County’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership estimates there are about 150 to 175 nonprofit organizations with a paid staff and executive leadership, but if estimates include nonprofits with a volunteer-led team, York said the number likely totals around 600 organizations. Anecdotally, York added the number of nonprofits that exist per capita in Nevada County is likely one of the highest of any place in the country.

In 2010, the center estimated that local nonprofits spent $34 million in salaries and benefits, and that 12 of the largest organizations reported over 200,000 volunteer hours — an accumulated value of $4.17 million, according to the organization’s managing director Wendy Willoughby. The senior volunteer program alone maintains 500 volunteers that contribute 80,000 hours for a valued estimate of $1.87 million.

And while Willoughby acknowledged those numbers are dated, she said they are still “fairly accurate” today. More recent data shows Nevada County nonprofits generate a net income of about $515 million and hold over $700 million of total assets, according to data from TaxExemptWorld, a nonprofit data website.

It’s still unknown as to how nonprofits will be affected in the near future, as the larger ones with more revenue have been applying for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, said Willoughby. As for the smaller entities, the managing director said it’s been difficult “just to connect” with them. Generally, this has left Willoughby with more questions than answers about how nonprofits, particularly those with limited revenue streams, will navigate the economic downturn.

“How many of our donors are going to be able to come back to the level they were before the pandemic?” she said. “To an extent it is a bit of survival of the fittest — do you have reserves? Have you prepared for a downturn like this?”

FILLING THE GAPS

But even with the challenges, Willoughby is confident local nonprofits will persist. United Way of Nevada County’s Executive Director Megan Timpany agreed.

“I feel like the nonprofits in this community are survivors,” she said. “I’m almost more concerned about the businesses.”

While demand, especially for food, has risen recently, Timpany believes nonprofits will continue to fill the gaps of a more financially struggling county, even if that means doing it with fewer resources. She’s also optimistic that county residents will continue to give to local nonprofits, despite their own challenges. (Reporting from 2013 shows businesses and residents in Nevada County give $40 million annually to local nonprofits.)

Kristin York, with the Sierra Business Council, said she’s already seen an uptick of local donations to the county’s food banks and distributors.

“It’s very heartening to see that people who can give are giving, and are really trying to help the community out,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.

