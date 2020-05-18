‘Do you have reserves?’ Still much uncertainty over how nonprofits will fare in coming months, years
BY THE NUMBERS
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $192,871,384
Contributions and grants: $396,114
Program service revenue: $181,503,952
Executive compensation: $2,119,370
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $97,345,831
Total Assets: $260,078,410
Total employees: 926
Volunteers: 74
Granite Wellness Centers
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $7,857,452
Contributions and grants: $4329,556
Program service revenue: $3,434,881
Executive compensation: $149,928
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $4,726,767
Total Assets: $15,904,889
Total employees: 173
Volunteers: 78
Sierra Nevada Children’s Services
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $3,873,379
Contributions and grants: $3,801,087
Program service revenue: $67,807
Executive compensation: $97,534
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $835,849
Total Assets: $856,428
Total employees: 17
Volunteers: 1
The Center for the Arts
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $3,078,009
Contributions and grants: $1,804,936
Program service revenue: $1,270,637
Executive compensation: $80,185
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $588,317
Total Assets: $2,534,207
Total employees: 42
Volunteers: 900
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $2,226,583
Contributions and grants: $1,977,523
Program service revenue: $0
Executive compensation: $101,196
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $536,854
Total Assets: $5,803,345
Total employees: 9
Volunteers: 200
South Yuba River Citizens League
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $2,150,432
Contributions and grants: $1,578,331
Program service revenue: $560,000
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $789,047
Total Assets: $82,593
Total employees: 25
Volunteers: 1,427
Interfaith Food Ministry
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $2,056,941
Contributions and grants: $1,853,617
Program service revenue: $9,745
Executive compensation: $46,314
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $81,849
Total Assets: $1,136,718
Total employees: 6
Volunteers: 475
Hospitality House
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $1,433,569
Contributions and grants: $889,102
Program service revenue: $237,793
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $ 838,594
Total Assets: $2,115,054
Total employees: 22
Volunteers: 300
Sammie’s Friends
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $1,357,360
Contributions and grants: $1,249,246
Program service revenue: $103,802
Executive compensation: $32,264
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits:$599,021
Total Assets: $390,380
Total employees: 24
Volunteers: 170
Community Beyond Violence
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $1,221,492
Contributions and grants: $1,165,180
Program service revenue: $9,189
Executive compensation:
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $880,961
Total Assets: $228,098
Total employees: 31
Volunteers: 14
Child Advocates of Nevada county
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $1,071,485
Contributions and grants: $106,352
Program service revenue: $921,666
Executive compensation: $64,167
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $877,634
Total Assets: $310,953
Total employees: 27
Volunteers: 68
Sierra Harvest
2019 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $981,115
Contributions and grants: $851,309
Program service revenue: $124,139
Executive compensation: $124,026
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: N/A
Total Assets: $964,237
Total employees: 20
Volunteers: 279
The Friendship Club
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $899,667
Contributions and grants: $926,000
Program service revenue: $0
Executive compensation: $57,636
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $375,059
Total Assets: $599,680
Total employees: 11
Volunteers: 150
Music in the Mountains
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $767,388
Contributions and grants: $534,380
Program service revenue: $175,570
Executive compensation: $47,607
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $394,156
Total Assets: $432,383
Total employees: 10
Volunteers: 400
Nevada County Economic Resource Council
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $284,456
Contributions and grants: $213,183
Program service revenue: $71,098
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0
Total Assets: $165,852
Total employees: 0
Volunteers: 0
Anew Day
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $243,297
Contributions and grants: $153,012
Program service revenue: $57,214
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $103,274
Total Assets: $97,217
Total employees: 8
Nevada County Historical Society
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $143,176
Contributions and grants: $121,514
Program service revenue: $0
Executive compensation: $21,057
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $0
Total Assets: $909,366
Total employees: 0
Yuba Watershed Institute
2018 fiscal year
Total Revenue: $84,423
Contributions and grants: $67,714
Program service revenue: $68,616
Salaries, other compensation, employee benefits: $20,950
Total Assets: $40,779
Data collected from ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer
In 2018 the Nevada County Arts Council embarked on a large task.
For the first time, the council sought to quantify the impact of the arts on Nevada County, particularly focusing on how much money was being circulated by all the individuals operating locally in the creative industry. The results were significant. The report found the industry generates $46.9 million annually, $20.9 million in household income to locals, supports 869 full-time equivalent jobs and delivers $5.1 million in local and state government revenue.
The arts in the county are largely driven by the work of full-time employees and volunteers from nonprofits, and those organizations are struggling due to the economic downturn.
But it’s not just the arts organizations that are hurting. With hundreds of events canceled, other nonprofits are not able to generate the revenue they once could — which is a problem because nonprofits comprise a large part of the local economy. From work around animal welfare and environmental stewardship, to hunger amelioration and family safety net services as well as business support and suicide prevention — nonprofits encapsulate much of Nevada County life.
According to a 2015 study, events at the Nevada County Fairgrounds alone helped generate spending of about $28 million locally.
“They employ a lot of people and they provide a lot of service,” said Kristin York, Sierra Business Council’s vice president of business innovation. “When you have things like street fairs canceled indefinitely, that hurts their revenue so bad, and there’s a trickle-down (effect), too.”
NAVIGATING DOWNTURN
Nevada County’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership estimates there are about 150 to 175 nonprofit organizations with a paid staff and executive leadership, but if estimates include nonprofits with a volunteer-led team, York said the number likely totals around 600 organizations. Anecdotally, York added the number of nonprofits that exist per capita in Nevada County is likely one of the highest of any place in the country.
In 2010, the center estimated that local nonprofits spent $34 million in salaries and benefits, and that 12 of the largest organizations reported over 200,000 volunteer hours — an accumulated value of $4.17 million, according to the organization’s managing director Wendy Willoughby. The senior volunteer program alone maintains 500 volunteers that contribute 80,000 hours for a valued estimate of $1.87 million.
And while Willoughby acknowledged those numbers are dated, she said they are still “fairly accurate” today. More recent data shows Nevada County nonprofits generate a net income of about $515 million and hold over $700 million of total assets, according to data from TaxExemptWorld, a nonprofit data website.
It’s still unknown as to how nonprofits will be affected in the near future, as the larger ones with more revenue have been applying for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, said Willoughby. As for the smaller entities, the managing director said it’s been difficult “just to connect” with them. Generally, this has left Willoughby with more questions than answers about how nonprofits, particularly those with limited revenue streams, will navigate the economic downturn.
“How many of our donors are going to be able to come back to the level they were before the pandemic?” she said. “To an extent it is a bit of survival of the fittest — do you have reserves? Have you prepared for a downturn like this?”
FILLING THE GAPS
But even with the challenges, Willoughby is confident local nonprofits will persist. United Way of Nevada County’s Executive Director Megan Timpany agreed.
“I feel like the nonprofits in this community are survivors,” she said. “I’m almost more concerned about the businesses.”
While demand, especially for food, has risen recently, Timpany believes nonprofits will continue to fill the gaps of a more financially struggling county, even if that means doing it with fewer resources. She’s also optimistic that county residents will continue to give to local nonprofits, despite their own challenges. (Reporting from 2013 shows businesses and residents in Nevada County give $40 million annually to local nonprofits.)
Kristin York, with the Sierra Business Council, said she’s already seen an uptick of local donations to the county’s food banks and distributors.
“It’s very heartening to see that people who can give are giving, and are really trying to help the community out,” she said.
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
