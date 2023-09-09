Staff Writer
One day over 30 years ago, Kim Sweeney took her young son to a private beach in Lake Tahoe, where Sweeney—a Nevada County native—was living and working for the Raley’s supermarket chain.
After lugging her son’s belongings down a long trail to the shore, Sweeney unloaded their cooler, full of sandwiches and beverages. When her son Dillon saw the offerings, he declared he didn’t want a sandwich; he wanted a hot dog. Peering around, Sweeney didn’t see a hot dog vendor in sight.
“Why am I not the hot dog vendor on this beach?” thought Sweeney. “So I did my homework, looked into it, and started working on it. I like to research a lot and (Nevada County) already had a hot dog vendor so I got to know the lady who ran the Downtown Association, and they said you can’t come in until he retires.”
Two and a half years later, the City of Grass Valley contacted her and gave her the thumbs up to kickstart what is now Sweeney’s Weenies, a portable hot dog truck serving local events for the past 28 years.
“I didn’t want to buy the cart until I had my ducks in a row,” Sweeney said. “So that’s what I did; I called the guys in Chicago and said ‘Start building it.”
Her custom cart has enabled Sweeney and her sister Katie Johnson the opportunity to serve up weenies all over town, including at nearly every downtown Grass Valley events like Cornish Christmas and Thursday Night Markets.
“I can pump 300 dogs an hour out of there,” said Sweeney. “We did that at Nevada Union, at an end-of-school-year fling and we went through 512 hot dogs in an hour and it was 111 degrees.”
Sweeney transports the cart herself, which she puts on her ball hitch. She said it’s a pretty easy task, as long as she keeps her wheels greased.
“She’s got a lot of miles on her,” Sweeney said of the cart, which doesn’t have a name but she refers to as the Weenie Wagon.
From the Wagon, Sweeney serves up a basic menu of beef hot dogs and Polish dogs. For $10, hungry customers get a dog—made by Miller’s Hot Dogs in Lodi and picked up by Sweeney herself—as well as a bag of chips and a drink. Sweeney said buying the dogs straight from the source ensures their quality as well as freshness while providing business to a family-owned company.
“We’ve always used Miller dogs,” she said. “We went to all the ballparks (for research). You have to have a good dog and this is it. If you serve (subpar dogs) to someone they will always remember that. I don’t care if you make them laugh; yes they like you but they’re not going to buy that dog. You do one thing and you do it really well. That’s why we don’t go off into burgers. We do one thing and we do it really well and we give you the best customer service known to man.”
Sweeney also said one of the benefits of her Weenie Wagon is the fact that each customer gets to dress their own weenie the way they’d like it.
“We let you decorate your own weiner because you are the only one who knows you want.”
In the arena of the often contested “Does ketchup belong on a hot dog?” question, Sweeney said red isn’t a color that belongs on the bun though of course she stocks it.
“Kids drink it. You wouldn’t believe. You can tell at some shows you do, don’t even bother bring the must. That’s what adults like – the mustards, the kraut, the chili, the cheese. That’s for more private parties. You spin it so the mustard goes all the way around. I have a method for mine. We also do private parties and things like that. Kids’ parties have their condiment.”
Sweeney is outgoing and conversational, though in what she calls her “grown-up job” she is a Hospice worker and takes care of post-op patients as well as those dealing with dementia.
“I don’t know why God gave me that, but I don’t fear death,” she said. “To help people make that transition is (powerful).”
Sweeney and her husband Dean, after 28 years, have batted around the idea of passing on Sweeney’s Weenies to family. Her sister Katie and son Dillon are first in line to receive the truck once Kim decides she’s had her fill of mustard-laden napkins.
“We are still alive and kicking after 28 years,” she said. “We’ve only raised our price twice in 28 years. I would rather make less money and have more people come. The thing we always wanted was for a whole family to come out to event and be able to eat for a $20 bill. We’ve always run like that. You want people to get a whole meal. We want to do one thing and do it really well and keep prices as low as possible and serve quality. I would rather be known as crazy Aunt Kim with her $10 weiner than rich Aunt Kim who has a (bad) dog.”
Although they have been around for nearly three decades, Sweeney’s Weenies has no social media presence; a good old-fashioned phone call to Kim will do for their schedule as well as probably a joke or two.
Sweeney’s Weenies will be at all upcoming Downtown Grass Valley events, including the Locals For Locals event October 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. They will also be at the third annual Grass Valey Brew Fest October 14, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information please call Sweeney’s Weenies at 530-613-9643.