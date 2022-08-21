UPDATE: Dive group says it found Kiely Rodni; Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says ID hasn’t been confirmed

UPDATE at 9:22 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

From Nevada County Sheriff’s Office:

This afternoon, we were notified by volunteer search group Adventures with Purpose they have found a car and a body in the Prosser Reservoir. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and allied agencies are at the scene to investigate the findings.

The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed. This is a developing situation, and we will provide updates when we can.

There will be a press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at 10981 Truckee Way, in Truckee.

UPDATE at 7:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

From Adventures with Purpose:

“WE FOUND KIELY RODNI – Breaking News Livestream

—– THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM ANNOUNCEMENT—-

The live stream will be at 9:00 AM PST, August 22, 2022.

Today (August 21, 2022) AWP found a silver 2013 Honda CRV, 14 feet underwater in Prosser Lake north of Truckee, CA with Californian license plate number: 8YUR127.

Remains were found inside believed to be those of the missing 16-year-old teen, Kiely Rodni.

As of 7:00 PM, AWP is still on scene as the recovery is taking place today.

AWP will release further information during the live stream tomorrow.

A full edit of our search and recovery efforts will be available in the next few weeks.

Thank you everyone for your support and assistance.

Donations are what brought us here and are appreciated to help with food and fuel expenses. After this case, we’ll be moving on to help the next family at no charge to them or law enforcement. Donation links and merchandise can be located at https://AdventuresWithPurpose.com.“

Initial post

Adventures with Purpose — which bills itself as an underwater Sonar search and recovery dive team helping families find people — stated in a Sunday Facebook message that it found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni.

The statement, made around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, states: “Car is upside down in only 14′ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family Notified. Law Enforcement on their way.

“We will be on scene the rest of the day, will have a live stream tomorrow, and will make an announcement as to what time later this afternoon.

“Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family.”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook it was aware of the information, had staff en route to meet with the dive group and would have more information later.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email there was nothing further to share at this time.

Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6. Around 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults from the region and as far away as the Bay Area reportedly attended the party. The last cellular data available from Rodni’s phone came at 12:33 a.m. that day, according to officials.