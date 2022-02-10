District board OK’s resolution asking state to recommend, not mandate vaccine

The Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a resolution calling for state officials to “recommend and not require the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff.”

At its meeting last month, the board had discussed a resolution introduced by Board President Pat Seeley which expressed support for the termination of state mandates in regards to vaccines as well as masking, effective March 31. Trustees decided at that meeting to table that resolution and have a subcommittee work to develop an alternative resolution.

District Superintendent Brett McFadden said at the meeting Wednesday that the subcommittee — consisting of Seeley, Trustee Jamie Reeves, and Student Trustee Anthony Pritchett — had met shortly following last month’s meeting and given its approval to a newly drafted resolution.

Based on the work that had been done, and comments received, said McFadden, staff recommended that the board approve the new resolution should they so choose.

“The Governing Board of the Nevada Joint Union High School District respectfully asks that the state Legislature and governor uphold the constitutionally guaranteed right to provide informed consent before proceeding with any medical procedure of residents of the state of California for themselves and their children and recommend and not require the COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff of TK-12 grade Local Education Agencies,” stated the new resolution, which was approved Wednesday.





In addition, the resolution requested that state officials “retain existing vaccination exemptions” on a medical or religious basis, or due to other personal beliefs.

“This resolution will be shared in the California Department of Public Health input sessions required to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines,” stated the resolution’s text.

DISCUSSION

Eight people gave public comments Wednesday regarding this item.

Most identified themselves as the parent of a current student of the district, and all expressed that they were against a vaccine mandate, or in favor of the resolution, with two of the student parents expressing also that they were against the requirement that masks be worn in schools.

“I am apologetic that last month we couldn’t get the mask, and there was a lot of pushback on that, I got a lot of personal pushback on that,” said Seeley during the subsequent discussion on the resolution. “I think these masks are horrid, I agree with you totally. We are hostage to the health department and to the state of California.”

She stated that she would be bringing the resolution, as well as any petitions or correspondence on the matter, to state officials.

“Will it matter in the long run? I don’t know. If they’re hard and fast about this thing, I don’t know what we could do,” said Seeley. “I don’t think as a district we can just say, ‘OK, no, we’re not going to do this. We’re not going to make you do that.’ I don’t think that we can — I don’t know, legally.”

She encouraged people to write to their elected officials, and apologized that the board could not do more.

Trustee Jim Drew also stated during discussion on the resolution that people write to Gov. Gavin Newsom, and said, “We’re being held hostage. It’s their mandate, it’s not our mandate, and we will have to abide by them.”

“And I understand everything all you folks are saying, and the rest of the board understands that, too,” said Drew.

