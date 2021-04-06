District Attorney’s Office vandalized

A Nevada City man remained jailed Tuesday on accusations he vandalized the door to the District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

Jeremy Dillon Jenkins, 30, faces a felony count of vandalism, and is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

According to Nevada City Police Sgt. Sean Mason, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to 201 Commercial St. after an alarm was activated by a glass break sensor.

After officers arrived on the scene and surveyed the building’s exterior, they noticed fresh damage to the glass door and the door frame, and a large brick on the ground.

After conducting an area check, the officers located Jenkins across the street at the public restroom. After making contact and talking to Jenkins, the subject “admitted to being in town, being at the bars and being angry and throwing the brick at the building,” Mason said.

Mason said the police report did not state why Jenkins was angry.

Mason said vandalism that causes over $400 in damage is considered a felony.

