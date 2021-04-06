District Attorney’s Office vandalized
Grass Valley resident Jeremy Dillon Jenkins, 30, did not disclose why he shattered the Nevada County DA’s Office front door
A Nevada City man remained jailed Tuesday on accusations he vandalized the door to the District Attorney’s Office, authorities said.
Jeremy Dillon Jenkins, 30, faces a felony count of vandalism, and is being held on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.
According to Nevada City Police Sgt. Sean Mason, officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to 201 Commercial St. after an alarm was activated by a glass break sensor.
After officers arrived on the scene and surveyed the building’s exterior, they noticed fresh damage to the glass door and the door frame, and a large brick on the ground.
After conducting an area check, the officers located Jenkins across the street at the public restroom. After making contact and talking to Jenkins, the subject “admitted to being in town, being at the bars and being angry and throwing the brick at the building,” Mason said.
Mason said the police report did not state why Jenkins was angry.
Mason said vandalism that causes over $400 in damage is considered a felony.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Property taxes due Monday
The second installment of the 2020-21 secured tax bill is 5 p.m. Monday, April 12.