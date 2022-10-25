District 3 congressional debate to be held Thursday

KCRA 3 and CapRadio are set to host a live debate Thursday night in Sacramento for candidates seeking the U.S. House District 3 seat.

Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the debate will feature Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor from Roseville, and Republican Kevin Kiley, a member of the state Assembly who represents parts of El Dorado, Placer and Sacramento counties.

Because of the redistricting process, U.S. House District 3 currently does not have an incumbent. The district represents voters in portions of Plumas, Mono, Sacramento Sierra, Yuba, Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Alpine and Inyo counties.

Moderators for the debate will be KCRA 3 anchor Edie Lambert and CapRadio state politics reporter Nicole Nixon. Those who would like to submit questions for the candidates can do so at https://woobox.com/d7xbw5 .

The debate will air live at 7:30 p.m. on KCRA 3 and stream on KCRA.com.

It also will be broadcast on CapRadio on the following stations:

– 90.9 FM Sacramento KXJZ

– 90.5 FM Tahoe/Reno KKTO

– 91.3 FM Stockton/Modesto KUOP

– 88.1 FM Quincy KQNC

– capradio.org