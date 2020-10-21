Distance Learning Center at Nevada County Fairgrounds to open Monday

Through a partnership between Nevada County and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Bright Futures for Youth will open the Distance Learning Center and Youth Hub Monday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Service Center.

At the center, Bright Futures for Youth — the nonprofit merger of local youth-serving organizations The Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center — will provide local students a safe, supervised place to get internet access and use distanced work stations.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can accommodate up to 40 students at a time.

The fairgrounds also will open to walkers, joggers and others.

According to a release by Bright Futures for Youth, students in fourth grade or higher may be dropped off at the center to be supervised by staff and volunteers, while parents or guardians must accompany students in lower grades.

Bright Futures for Youth Executive Director Jennifer Singer said student supervision will be a collaborative effort on the part of staff, a Nevada County probation officer who has been assigned to the center, and volunteers.

“We will be looking for approximately three to four volunteers per day,” said Singer, adding that the six-hour days at the center are generally split into two shifts.

According to the release, because the Nevada County Fairgrounds is an election polling location, the center will be closed Oct. 30 and Nov. 2-4.

Singer said that, through a partnership with Grass Valley School District Child Nutrition Services, the center will also be able to provide students free breakfasts and lunches.

“It’s just a great example of creative collaboration and coming together to address community needs, and we always enjoy being a part of this kind of endeavor,” said Singer.

FAIRGROUNDS TO OPEN FOR VISITORS

The Nevada County Fairgrounds will also reopen Monday for people in the community who have missed spending time on the fairgrounds since it closed to the public in March in response to COVID-19 guidance.

Nevada County Fairgrounds Deputy Manager Wendy Oaks said the fairgrounds will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning next week.

Oaks said she and other fairgrounds staff have missed the people who regularly visited the space for recreation. “We’re excited to welcome our community back.”

As the majority of the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ events, and thereby revenue, was eliminated this year due to COVID-19-related constraints on in-person gatherings, Oaks said the contract with Nevada County to open the Distance Learning Center and Youth Hub was a key factor in its ability to reopen.

She said the Gate 1 parking lot will be open for visitors, who will be asked to fill out waivers — stating that they will be keeping recommended distancing protocol in place while at the fairgrounds — upon entering.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.