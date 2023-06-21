RoughAndReadyFire-GVU-032123 - 1 (5).jpg

The dissolution of the Rough & Ready Fire Protection District has been halted. 

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

On June 13, 2023, Rough and Ready Fire Protection District voted to suspend its dissolution application until further notice, according to SR Jones, executive officer for the Nevada County Local Agency Formation commission (LAFCo).

In a letter to LAFCo Commissioners, Jones informed the Commissioners that the scheduled June 22 hearing for Rough and Ready FPD has been continued to allow time for the discussions between the fire agencies and the County to conclude.