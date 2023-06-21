On June 13, 2023, Rough and Ready Fire Protection District voted to suspend its dissolution application until further notice, according to SR Jones, executive officer for the Nevada County Local Agency Formation commission (LAFCo).
In a letter to LAFCo Commissioners, Jones informed the Commissioners that the scheduled June 22 hearing for Rough and Ready FPD has been continued to allow time for the discussions between the fire agencies and the County to conclude.
“The districts and the county have been talking,” Jones said. “Things may be coming together.”
LAFCo will not be taking action until further notice, according to Jones. The dissolution of Rough and Ready FPD is suspended until further notice.
The hearing is slated to take place in the chambers of the Rood Administrative Building located at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City, on June 22 beginning at 9 a.m.
In May, the County Board of Supervisors established a Fire Services Ad hoc Committee co-chaired by Supervisor Sue Hoek and Supervisor Lisa Swarthout.
The Ad hoc committee has been meeting with representatives of the Penn Valley FPD, Rough and Ready FPD and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, according to Jones.
Several points of agreement have emerged relative to the situation with Rough and Ready FPD.
The Penn Valley, Rough and Ready and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Districts are now discussing a reorganization that would include all three fire agencies, according to Jones.
“The agencies are discussing this option with the Ad hoc Committee and anticipate such a reorganization could be complete before July 1, 2024,” Jones said.
The Ad hoc Committee is developing an agreement with the three fire districts to support the reorganization and provide one-time supplemental County funds for operating the Rough & Ready station until the larger consolidation is complete, according to Jones.
This agreement would be subject to approval by the three agencies and the Board of Supervisors, according to Jones.
For interim fire coverage for the Rough and Ready area, the three fire agencies would establish an agreement for joint staffing of Station No. 59 in Rough and Ready.
This agreement would be funded by Rough and Ready’s existing annual revenues.
Rough and Ready FPD has indicated it will no longer provide service as of June 30, 2023.
Concerned about its deteriorating financial position, the Rough and Ready FPD began discussions with neighboring Penn Valley Fire Protection District about consolidation of the two agencies back in 2022.
The Penn Valley FPD considered the consolidation favorably, however, while Penn Valley’s financial resources are adequate to support services within its jurisdiction, it cannot absorb the entire cost of service to Rough and Ready without augmentation.
The annual operational cost to staff and maintain the Rough and Ready Fire Station is estimated by Penn Valley FPD staff at approximately $1 million, according to Jones.
“Rough andReady’s entire annual property tax allocation and assessment revenue would be available for this purpose, however, that amount (approximately $450,000) is inadequate to support the continued operation of the station,” Jones said.
The increased costs of providing services in rural communities has not been matched by an increase in tax revenue to finance those services, according to Supervisor Sue Hoek during a LAFCo meeting on March 16.
Consequently, Penn Valley’s participation in the consolidation effort has always been conditional upon identification of additional revenue to fund continued operations.
In April of 2023, the two fire agencies decided to move forward with a reorganization consisting of the dissolution of the Rough and Ready FPD and the subsequent annexation of the territory to the Penn Valley FPD.
The Rough and Ready FPD filed an application with LAFCo for dissolution on March 23, 2023, and the Penn Valley FPD filed an application for annexation on April 11, 2023, according to Jones.
Penn Valley’s annexation proposal cannot be scheduled for hearing since it was conditioned upon completion of a property tax negotiation with the County.
Bob Branstrom, alternative Commissioner and city councilmember for Grass Valley expressed sympathy for the citizens of Rough and Ready and shared an observation that wildfires do not respect district boundaries; and therefore this situation should not be considered a challenge faced by one district, alone, according to the minutes of the March 16 LAFCo meeting.